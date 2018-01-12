Advertisement

Harrison Ford is one of the most respected and successful actors in Hollywood today and has been around for approximately six decades. The 75-year-old veteran has graced screens for decades, bringing moments of magic to remember. His roles as Hans Solo in the Star Wars franchise and as the lead character for the Indiana Jones movie series immediately come to mind.

More recently, he has starred in Ender’s Game (2013) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) which was a sequel to the 1982 film, Blade Runner. His movies have grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

Harrison Ford Wiki

Harrison Ford was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 1942. His father, Christopher Ford was an advertising executive, and his mother Dorothy Ford was a former radio actress. Harrison was an active member of the Boys Scouts and climbed to the rank of Life Scout, this is why Steven Spielberg cast young Indiana Jones as a Life Scout in the movie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Harrison Ford attended Maine East High School in Park Ridge, where he became the school’s first voice broadcaster for their new radio station. In his senior year, he was also its first sportscaster after which he graduated in 1960. He found his love for acting in his senior year at Ripon College, Wisconsin when he took a drama class in a bid to get over his shyness and remained fascinated by acting ever since.

He didn’t find immediate success in his career though. Harrison participated in a season of summer stock in Wisconsin in 1964. Bit part uncredited movie roles in 1966 and 1967 followed. He was finally recognised in the credits in the 1967 film, A Time For Killing. He continued to play these minor roles in the 60s and 70s and even had to become a self-taught professional carpenter to be able to cater for his then-wife and two sons.





Harrison Ford finally broke through with his first starring role in Star Wars in 1977. He was originally hired to read lines for the actors auditioning for the movie. However, he did it so well that the filmmaker, George Lucas, cast him in the movie instead. The rest, as they say, is history.

Harrison Ford’s Wife, Children, Height

The 6 feet (1.85m) tall veteran actor has a rather large family tree and we are only talking nuclear. Harrison Ford has been married twice before. He was with his first wife, Mary Marquardt in 1964, before any of the fame. They were together for 14 years and had two sons, Benjamin and Willard, before separating in 1979. Reports suggest that his growing fame may have had something to do with it.

Harrison soon met his second wife, Melissa Mathison, a screenwriter. In 1983, he married her in a courthouse in Santa Monica and they went on to have two kids, Malcolm and Georgia both of whom inherited Harrison’s art and entertainment genes. Malcolm is a member of a music band and his sister, Georgia is an actress. The marriage officially ended in 2004 after they had been separated for nearly three years. Melissa died in 2015 at the age of 65 from neuroendocrine cancer.

In 2010, Harrison Ford tied the knot for a third time with Calista Flockhart after dating her for almost a decade. The 53-year-old multiple Emmy Award nominee came into the relationship with her adopted son, Liam Flockhart who Ford describes as an unexpected joy.

Harrison Ford loves to keep his family together and showed that in November of 2015 when he reunited with his two children, Malcolm and Georgia a few weeks after their mom and his second wife, Melissa Mathison lost the battle to cancer. He reunited with them over dinner at Via Veneto in San Fransisco. He showed up with his wife, Calista Flockhart. Ford has no known daughter as all his recorded 4 children are male.

Is Harrison Ford Dead?

Harrison Ford is now part of the league of ‘dead celebrities’ on the internet. A Facebook page appeared recently with a post that read “R.I.P Harrison Ford”. It garnered almost one million likes with people commenting their condolence messages on the page. This enraged a large section of Harrison Ford fans, however, as they asserted that it was a hoax.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, his representatives finally confirmed that Harrison Ford was alive and well. He is one of the best of his contemporaries and there is still a lot to come from him.