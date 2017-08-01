Meet Harris Faulkner, a talented media personality.

The African-American is a prominent newscaster and television host for Fox News Channel. Harris anchors Fox Report and a co-anchor on Outnumbered.

Harris Faulkner Husband

Faulkner is married to Tony Berlin, a popular American Cinematographer.

Tony is the president and CEO of Berlin Media Relations. He recalls their first meeting while working on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The 2 prominent TV personalities started dating in 2001. By 2003 they tied the knot.

Together they have two adorable daughters – Cindy and Carolina.

Harris Faulkner Body Measurements

The 1.75 m tall star has body measurements of 35-24-35 inches.

You could never describe Harris Faulkner without using such words as charming, confident and elegant.

Harris Faulkner Salary

On professional grounds, the word is “efficient”.

As a beginner in the labor market, Harris got a job as a freelance business writer for L.A. Weekly. She made $50 per article. Today she is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million.

Summing up her news anchoring job, Harris says it is simply storytelling which comes easy to her.

In her words, “Storytelling is essential.”

Harris Faulkner Bio/Children

Bold and beautiful Harris Faulkner was born on October 13, 1965, at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Harris Faulkner graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She studied business economics and mass communication.

Her interest in journalism dates back to her childhood days. She loved to write and had always wanted to work in the field of communication.

From freelance writing, the smart lady gradually climbed the robes of her career. She landed a job at a cable access station. This would be the first time she experienced news production. With the encouragement of the news director, Harris broadened her scope in news reporting.

“This experience made me a better story teller because for anyone telling a story, they first need to see a picture.”

Harri worked with a good number of local stations, but it was not long before her brilliance and efficiency took her to the top.

The 6 time Emmy award winner notes that her big break came while in Minneapolis. This was where she received her first Emmy for “Best Local Anchor”.

Coincidentally, she also met her heart throb, Tony in Minneapolis.

“I got an Emmy the same time I got a Tony.”

While working as a correspondent and substitute host for A Current Affair, a 20th Century Fox’s syndicated national news magazine, she caught the attention of Fox Boss, Roger Ailes.

Harris was invited for an interview in New York and subsequently got herself a new job.

She has been with Fox ever since; as her prominence keeps soaring by the moment.

The determined African-American woman was so influential that Hasbro Inc. used her name and feature to represent one of their products- a toy hamster.

Faulkner sued the company for $5 million for “wrongfully appropriated her name and persona” to the toy hamster. Daily Mail later reported last year that the rift has been “settled amicably”.

Harris Faulkner is not just the career woman who is living the life of her dreams. She is a principled lady who has an interest in mentoring the young and supporting noble causes.

She is a motivational speaker and a role model for teenagers, especially in the African-American community.

The conservative news anchor was born to an aerospace engineer who served as an Army aviator in Vietnam.

Understanding the plight of military families, Faulkner reaches out to other military families. She is an active contributor to the Vietnam Veterans Association

In the same way, Harris’ mother worked as a social worker. This motivated her to also be dedicated to the work of Foster Care Services.

Harris Faulkner appears to be among the few women who can beat their chest and say they have it all.

On how she gets the energy and wisdom to strike a balance between her work and personal life, she says she owes it to God.

Being raised in a strong Christian family, Faulkner regardless of her prominence still holds on tight to her Christian values.

“The first and last thing I do every day is pray.”

As a matter of fact, Faulkner’s oldest daughter intends to become a gospel singer.

The news anchor is staunchly for instilling a sense of religiosity in children; like she does with hers. Faulkner and her children are active participants in their local church.