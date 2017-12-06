Hannah New is more than just a pretty face, she is one of those entertainers with an enviable educational qualification. That said, New is best known for her role as Eleanor Guthrie in the Starz TV show Black Sails which concluded on April 2, 2017. Some of her other notable roles include 2014 Disney film Maleficent which starred Angelina Jolie. Read on as we reveal more facts about the English actress and model.

Hannah New Bio

Hannah New was born on May 13th, 1984 in Balham, London, England. She is the last-born child of three children (all girls). New developed a passion for show business at the early age of 4 when she persuaded her parents to let her attend ballet school. She upped her interest in entertainment and joined Great Britain’s National Youth theater.

As she grew older, New developed an interest in the cultures of other nations of the world. As a result, she began to travel around the world touching at least 20 countries. In 2003, she spent 3 months in Bolivia volunteering at a children’s home. Thanks to her many travels, New fell in love with Spanish and learned to speak the language at the University of Leeds where she also majored English.

At the school, New performed at various stage productions in both languages. After graduating from Leeds, she relocated to Spain where she mastered her use of Spanish.

In addition to learning to speak Spanish more fluently, New also learned the Meisner technique at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. To help finance her education, New began modeling and was managed by View Management in Madrid and Barcelona. Modeling in Spain opened the doors to a career in acting after she was discovered by American talent manager Stacey Castro.





News’ professional acting career kicked off in 2010 when she had guest starred in episodes of TV shows El club del chiste, and La Riera. Also in 2010, New was offered to play one of the main roles in the TV series El tiempo entre costuras. In between her TV gigs, New appeared in a couple of short films.

News’ big break came in 2012 when she landed the role of Eleanor Guthrie in American TV series Black Sails. The series premiered in 2014 to rave reviews. Hannah’s other small screen gigs include The Strain which premiered in 2017 and Trust.

Hannah New Boyfriend, Married/Husband, Family

Hannah’s character on her breakthrough film The Black Sail was a gay one. Like many other actors who’ve played gay scenes, fans were immediately curious as to what Hannah’s real-life sexual orientation could be.

From her many interviews, New has revealed that she has nothing against gay people and particularly loves the way homosexuality was portrayed in the series.

In a 2014 interview with AfterEllen, she said;

“I think it’s really interesting when you look into the history of sexuality and you look at how lesbianism became defined and how it became legislated. I suddenly realized that, “Wow, I’ve got this opportunity to play this woman who is growing and developing without those constraints, without that obligation to be part of anything, to be part of a group.” She is completely on the margins of all of that.”

She also added;

“Some people might feel that by not defining her, it kind of draws away from her identifying with a particular group but I actually think that it’s a stronger move to be a fluid woman whose sexuality is completely her own and she’s in control of it and she doesn’t have to answer to anyone. It’s incredibly empowering. I can’t express how excited I am about it.”

From her words, one can conclude that New has no issues with homosexuality. That said, it is not enough fact to ascertain what her sexual orientation in real life could be.

New tries to keep her personal life as private as possible and never ever posts about her romantic life.

So far in her career, New hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone just yet. Not a guy, not a woman.

Hannah New Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 35-25-35 inches (89-64-89 cm)

Dress size: 4

Shoe/Feet Size: 7.5