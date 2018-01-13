Advertisement

Hallie Gnatovich is that woman behind successful explorer, adventurer and television personality Josh Gates who is best known for Destination Truth, later renamed Expedition Unknown.

Destination Truth which aired on the SyFy Channel from 2007 to 2012 followed Gates as he unraveled mysteries about the existence of the supernatural with a focus in the field of cryptozoology (the study of creatures believed to have existed but without solid proof). The show later moved from SyFy to the Travel Channel where re-runs of Destination Truth also airs.

While information about Gates is readily available, the same can’t be said about his wife Hallie. In this article, find out more about Hallie Gnatovich and how she’s helped Gates become successful at what he does.

Hallie Gnatovich Biography

Gates has made a name for himself in the field of research and exploration and impressively, his wife Hallie isn’t just sitting around waiting for her hubby to bring home the paycheck. Gnatovich is equally as smart as her husband. Since 2009, she has been running her own counseling firm, Hallie G Therapy.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hallie works at her firm primarily from a Cognitive Behavioral and mindfulness perspective. She begins treating her patients/clients by first trying to capture and understand their views about life by exploring their beliefs, thoughts, and opinions. This way, Hallie is able to sieve out the notions that are detrimental to them and walk towards eliminating them via conversations and homework. Impressive Indeed.

While her clientele’s age demographic is between the 20s and the 30s, Hallie particularly focuses on lesbian couples, Hollywood executives, actors, and writers.





Before starting her company, Hallie gathered a two-year experience working at Caldwell-Clark, a private practice company.

Born in 1981, Hallie attended Oberlin College from 2000 to 2004, when she graduated with a BA in Theater/Theater. Yes, Theater! She should be an actress, but Hallie seemed to have found another passion.

However, she does have a film credit to her name. According to her IMBD page, Hallie played the role of Marnie in the 2007 short comedy film Archer House. Maybe she’d take up some more film roles during her downtime? Fingers crossed.

In 2008, she began working with Josh Gates as one of the researchers on his show Destination Truth…more on that anon. She made her first on-screen appearance on the show in 2008 and appeared in a total of 8 episodes all through the series.

Around the same time she joined Destination Truth, Hallie enrolled in Los Angeles’ Alliant International University to study for a Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy/Counselling, obtaining her degree a couple of years later in 2010. Hallie upped her knowledge in the field by earning a certification in mindfulness. In 2012, Hallie earned her license with the license number MFC52775.

Hallie started out in 2009 working at Jeneese Center as a Therapists. She remained at the firm till 2012. In 2011, she began the same role at the Jewish Family Center where she worked for a year and three months.

In addition to running her own counseling firm, Hallie since 2008 has been working as a consultant for MedAvante-ProPhase aimed at providing technology-enabled signal detection solutions in clinical trials of treatments for the central nervous system (CNS). Her role at the firm includes assisting in the training of pharmaceutical researchers in DSM symptomatology.

Married Life/Relationship with Josh Gates

As fans of Destination Truth may already know, Hallie met Josh Gates on Destination Truth. She had joined him on the series as one of his behind-the-scenes researchers. However, she soon began featuring in the scenes with Josh and it wasn’t long before they struck a connection that led to an engagement and later marriage.

Hallie got married to Josh on the 13th of September 2014, in a private wedding held at the Hidden Pond luxury resort in Kennebunkport, York, Maine.

Gates took to his Facebook and Twitter page to reveal the news of his marriage to fans posting a photo of a car with the Just Married sign accompanied with a caption that read: “The greatest #adventure of all.”

An episode that will forever remain indelible in the minds of Destination Truth fans was the ”Secrets of Columbus” episode. While the episode was about the legendary Christopher Columbus, fans better remember it for the phone call Josh received from Hallie telling him he would become a father.

Elated and emotional, Josh revealed the news to crew members and of course everyone who was watching as everything was captured on camera. On February 12, 2016, their son Owen Gates was born. They are expecting their first daughter in February 2018.

Facts

Hallie lives a very simple lifestyle.

She practices kundalini yoga.

Her Hallie G Therapy is resident in West Hollywood, California.