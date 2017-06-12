Hailie Mathers: Everything To Know About Eminem’s Daughter

There is not an Eminem fan out there that does not know a thing or two about her, since the day she was born he has doted on her openly. So, it is no surprise that she is kind of a big deal and in that vein, it is time to find out all we can about Hailie Mathers, who happens to be none other than Eminem’s daughter. Without further ado, let’s get started on this very interesting topic.

Everything To Know About Eminem’s Daughter

In order to get to know more about Hailie, it is probably best to start at the beginning, she was born on 25 December 1995 to Marshall Mathers and Kimberly Anne Scott. She grew up with her adopted sister (her cousin) Alaina Mathers, who was adopted by Eminem and his then-wife Kim after her parents (her mother was Kim’s twin sister) were unable to take care of her.

The fact that Hailie has been a mystery to the world for a long time makes this topic even more intriguing, so be sure to concentrate as we find out more about the inspiration behind some of Eminem’s best-selling songs. There is still not much out there, but this much we can tell you, despite the fact that Eminem’s daughter grew up being loved by both parents, she had quite a tumultuous childhood due to backlash from her parent’s rocky relationship.

Her parents met long before Marshall Mathers became Eminem when he was just 15 years old and Kimberly was 13. The two went to high school together and they became quite close, in fact, they became so close that when Kim and her sister ran away from home, they came to seek solace with Eminem and his mother. The two started dating in 1989, but Hailie was born in 1995.

It all seemed peachy as they got married in 1999, but all went south in 2001 when they got divorced. The legal battle was brutal and it ended in a settlement that included joint legal custody of Hailie. It must have surprised Hailie as much as it surprised the general public when the two remarried in January 2006, but it was shortlived as they divorced in April that same year.

Eminem even has custody of Kim’s daughter with another man, there are reports that state that he has even gone as far as adopting her. So, all in all, Hailie has two sisters and it is evident that she loves them both dearly. Now let’s move on to a more condensed section on facts about Eminem’s daughter.

Fast Facts About Eminem’s Daughter

Hailie Jade Mathers was born on Christmas day in the year 1995.

Eminem was not established by the time his daughter was born and as such he had, to do some odd jobs to make ends meet. Most of his blue collar days were spent as a cook and dishwasher for minimum wage at a family-style restaurant in Michigan, this makes the height he has reached even more commendable.

When Hailie was a newborn baby, Eminem struggled to raise her on little money, which was one lyrical subject of his debut album for Web Entertainment label titled “Infinite.”

If you haven’t noticed that Eminem is taken with his daughter then you clearly have not listened to any of his songs. Hailie was mentioned in at least 22 songs of Eminem including “Hailie’s Song,” “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” “Kim,” “97 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Beautiful” and “My Darling”. In addition to that, clips of Hailie’s videos when she was young were shown in the music video of “Mockingbird,” the 16th track on Eminem’s fifth studio album “Encore.”

The US Weekly gave us a little insight into her life when they revealed that, Hailie loves arts and volleyball. During her high school days, she was a part of Art Club and Volleyball as well as the National Honor Society and Student Council.

She must have achieved the perfect balance between her academic and social life, as it was quite evident in 2013 when Hailie won the title of Homecoming Queen from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan. In addition to that, she graduated with honors from in June 2014.

That is all we have on Eminem’s daughter, but in the event that more information becomes available, you will be the first to know.