Three-time Grammy winner, Gwen Stefani is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion designer whose full name is Gwen Renée Stefani. She was born on October 3, 1969, in Fullerton, California. The elegant beauty grew up with three siblings including Eric Stefani, Jill, and Todd. Gwen was born to Dennis Stefani, and Patti, who inspired her love for fashion.

Gwen Stefani Wiki

Stefani’s music career started when she co-founded the band No Doubt with her brother Eric who inspired her love for music. She would become the band’s lead vocalist after the death of John Spence, their lead vocalist in 1987. The band soon became a force to reckon with in pop music following the release of their album Tragic Kingdom in 1995. They also recorded other successful singles including Just a Song, Don’t Speak, Hey Baby, It’s my Life.

Following a brief hiatus in the activities of the band in 2004, Gwen went solo in her career and release her debut album, Love. Angle. Music. Baby. 2006 saw the release of her second album, The Sweet Escape which earned her a Grammy Award nomination for her duet with Akon on the album’s title track. However, in 2012, she reunited with the band. Her third album, This Is What Truth Feels Like came 10 years after her second in 2016 becoming her first solo album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Her fourth album was the holiday album You Make it Feel Like Christmas which was released on October 6, 2017. Following its precedent, the album has gone on to be a hit and was played for the music-to-light show on the Empire State Building in New York City.

Stefani made her film debut as an actress in 2004 as Jean Harlow in the movie Aviator.

Awards and Achievements

Gwen Stefani is good at what she does and has prominent awards to show for it including three Grammy awards. She has also received various accolades as a solo artist and they include an American Music Award, Brit Award, World Music Award and two Billboard Music Awards.

Stefani has been ranked the 54th most successful artist and 37th most successful Hot 100 artist of the 2000–09 decade by Billboard magazine. She was ranked 13th on VH1 “100 Greatest Women in Music” list in 2012.

As if those are not enough, she has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide which includes her work in No Doubt. Her song Hollaback Girl was the first digital download to exceed sales of 1 million and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her fashion designer side came to play when she released a clothing line in 2004 named L.A.M.B. The line is influenced by a variety of styles including Japanese, Guatemalan and Jamaican.

Gwen Stefani’s Husband and Divorce

Gavin and Gwen met in 1995 when her band No Doubt went on tour together with Gavin’s band Bush. They took to each other and dated for a long while before finally tying the knot on September 14, 2002, at St. Pauls Covent Garden London. Gavin who is an English musician and actor was born on 30 October 1965 in Marylebone, UK. He was the frontman for the band Bush which was formed in 1992 before going solo.

Being a talented musician, Gavin was ranked 75th on the list of Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists by Hit Parader and received the British Academy’s Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in 2013. He went on to become a coach on ITV’s The Voice UK in 2017.

The couple went steady for 14 long years and filed for a divorced in 2016 after the alleged report that Gavin had an affair with Mindy Mann, who was Gwen’s nanny at the time. On his part, Gavin did not deny the allegations since they were obviously true. He later confessed that the divorce has caused him a lot of pain and sadness especially because he and Gwen a beautiful couple.

Their union, however, produced three lovely sons: Kingston born May 26, 2006, Zuma Nester Rock born August 21, 2008, and Apollo Bowie Flynn born February 28, 2014. Gavin who is currently dating Sophia Thomalla since April 2017 also has a daughter, Daisy Lowe with Pearl Lowe whom he had a fling with in 1988 long before he met Gwen.

Gwen Stefani’s Relationship with Blake Shelton

Gwen started dating co-judge, Blake Shelton in 2015 after they met on The Voice and he has become her backbone and rock ever since. Blake, born June 18, 1976, in Ada Oklahoma US is an American Country singer-songwriter and television personality. He was named peoples Magazine Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

Despite rumors of their breakup, the duo was seen together with Gwen’s sons on Christmas Eve attending the carol service. And they seem to be bonding and growing stronger and would possibly become a family soon. Though he had no children from his previous relationships, Blake has confessed that being with Gwen’s sons has made him enjoy being a father for the first time claiming that they have introduced him to another side of himself which he never knew was there.

This, however, is not Blake’s debut relationship. He has been married twice, first to his longtime girlfriend Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. And then to singer Miranda Lambert from May 14, 2011, to July 2015.

Gwen had also dated her bandmate, Tony Kanal before her marriage to Gavin.