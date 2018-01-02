Advertisement

Guy Ramsay Ferry is a multi-talented restauranter, author, game host, husband, father and TV personality more popularly known as Guy Fiery. He became famous as a media sensation after he won the second session of the famous Next Food Network Star show. Currently, he co-owns three restaurants in California and he has been the Face of Food Network since 2010.

Guy Fiery’s Family and Wiki

Guy Fiery was born on January 22, 1968, in Columbus Ohio USA to Penny Anne; mother and Lewis James Ferry; father. He grew up in Ferndale in rural Humboldt County area of California. He is an American by nationality and has Italian origins (His paternal grandfather was of Italian descent). Fiery changed his surname, Ferry, back to his family’s original surname, Fieri or Fiery, when he got married in 1995, in honour of his immigrant great-grandfather, Giuseppe Fieri.

While in grade school in Ferndale, Fiery began washing dishes and selling pretzels from his “Awesome Pretzel” cart to finance his trip to study in France. When he returned to the US, he took up a job in the Red Lion Inn in Eureka, California which he diligently executed until he departed for college in Las Vegas.

After college, Fiery enrolled at the University of Nevada and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management in 1990. Sequel to this, he went to work for Stouffer’s as a Manager for a Long Beach California restaurant. He spent about three years in southern California and rose to become the district manager of Louise’s Trattoria, managing six profitable locations of the business along with recruiting and training for the restaurant. Currently, Guy Fiery co-owns another six restaurants with partner Steve Gruber. These include four Johnny Garlic’s at Santa Rosa, Windsor, Roseville and Dublin, CA and two Tex Wasabi’s at Santa Rosa and Sacramento, CA.

Guy Fiery’s Wife, Sister, Son, Kids

Guy has a biological sister; Morgan Fiery who passed away in 2011 as a result of Metastatic Melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. While she lived, she was a massage therapist and philanthropist with works in Mexican orphanages to show for it. She also served as one of the founding directors of her brother’s foundation, The Guy Fiery Foundation for Inspiration and Imagination.





Guy Fiery is married to Lori Fiery whom he met in 1993 during her first visit to California. One of the ways Guy charmed her was with his cooking which is not surprising anyway. The two are still happily married to each other, spending quality time in love and trust as there is currently no insinuations or obvious signs of them getting divorced anytime.

Guy and Lori Fiery’s marriage has produced two sons; Hunter Fiery born on 7th August 1996 and Ryder Fiery born on 31st December 2005.

Guy Fiery’s Net Worth, Cars and House

Guy lives in Santa Rosa California where he is a passionate collector of classic American cars. His collections include a 1976 Jeep CJ-5 which was one of Guy’s biggest projects. The jeep is nearly 40 years old but was rebuilt from the inside out and has had only 55,000 miles on it.

Also in his collection are a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle which is his most precious collection, a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak (NICKNAME: Full Bore) – it has an extra step drop down so when Guy opens the door he can climb in. His son, Hunter drove it to a high school dance once. He also boasts of a $200k Lamborghini Gallardo. Most cars in his collection are yellow in colour so you are pretty much certain the colour yellow is a thing for him.

His home is a Mediterranean styled seven acres home which sits near the North Bay city in Santa Rosa. The home is located on a 2,300 square-foot area in a Wine Country retreat. It boasts of three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half, a raised hearth brick fireplace, and included within the abundant acreage are perennial gardens, olive trees and an orchard with a variety of fruit trees.

Guy earns a huge amount of money from his multi-talent being a restauranteur, author, game show host and television personality. His net worth is estimated to be around $8.5 Million and with his increasing popularity, this is definitely not staying static for long.