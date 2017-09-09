Greg Gutfeld is a 52-year-old American television personality, author, magazine editor, and blogger, who is widely known for hosting The Greg Gutfeld Show on the Fox News Channel since May 2015.

Gutfeld was the host of Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld on the Fox News Channel from 2007 to 2015 and also one of five co-hosts/panelists on Fox News’ political talk show The Five since 2011.

Gutfeld was born Gregory John Gutfeld on September 12 of 1964 in San Mateo, California, to Jacqueline Bernice “Jackie” (née Cauhape) and Alfred Jack Gutfeld.

He attended Junípero Serra High School and the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated in 1987 with a B.A. in English Language.

After graduation, Gutfeld worked as an assistant to conservative writer R. Emmett Tyrrell at The American Spectator.

He then worked as a staff writer at Prevention magazine and as an editor at various Rodale Press magazines in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

In 1995 Greg became a staff writer at Men’s Health and was promoted to editor in chief of in 1999. A year later, he was replaced by David Zinczenko.

Gutfeld then became editor in chief of Stuff, increasing circulation from 750,000 to 1.2 million during his tenure.

In 2003 Greg made headlines when he hired several dwarfs to attend a conference of the “Magazine Publishers of America” on the topic of “buzz”, with instructions to be as loud and annoying as possible.

The stunt generated publicity but led to Gutfeld’s being fired soon afterward; he was then made the head of “brain development” at Dennis Publishing.

Gutfeld worked as the editor of Maxim magazine in the UK from 2004 to 2006 and was one of the first posting contributors to The Huffington Post from its launch in 2005 until October 2008.

He also has his own blog site, The Daily Gut.

Greg Gutfeld is also the author of one of the most famous and best-selling book titled not cool.

Greg also has another published book titled How to Be Right: The Art of Being Persuasively Correct Gutfeld.

Greg Gutfeld Married, Wife

Greg Gutfeld is happily married to Elena Moussa, who is believed to be from Russia.

Though so much is not known about her bio, her social media profiles – LinkedIn and Facebook revealed she attended the Parsons School of Design and Fashion Institute of Technology and owns Moussa Project, a store she established in May 2011.

Elena Moussa is a model turned photo editor. According to sources, she was a former runway model-turned-photo editor of Maxim Russia.

Coincidentally, it was their work at Maxim Magazines that led them to each other as Greg was formerly an editor for Maxim Magazine and while they worked different magazines and divisions, fate brought them together eventually.

There has, however, been a little confusion as to when exactly the couple got married – some say they married in 2003, while others say it is 2004, guess that shouldn’t be an issue since they are happy together.

Greg seems to be shielding his wife from the public as he doesn’t mention her in most of his Fox News Channel Host bios.

But Moussa is active on social media personality and this has helped the public gain a little knowledge about who she is, as she has shared some information about her personal life on her Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The couple currently live together at their home New York City and don’t have any children till date.

Greg Gutfeld Gay

Greg Gutfeld was rumored to be gay due to his various acts but after dating Elena, Greg’s sexuality was put correctly before the public.

In 2010, Gutfeld stated that he planned on constructing New York City’s first Islamic-friendly gay bar next to the Park51 Islamic community center, known at the time as Cordoba House and often referred to as the “Ground Zero mosque” in the media.

Airing his view on gay marriage during a panel appearance on The Five, Gutfeld made some startling comments for supporters of traditional marriage.

Arguing that conservatives need to use homosexual marriage “against the left,” Gutfeld said:

“Gay marriage, in my opinion, is a conservative idea. The left generally hates traditions. It’s all about breaking with traditions, and in this case, it’s embracing a tradition, one that stabilizes a community, one that is valuable for families. Why would you exclude that from a group of people who are born that way?”

“If they are born that way, the idea that you are saying that you cannot be part of this, that’s an exclusive belief! As somebody who is not religious, who has been but not [now], I was under the impression that faith should be inclusive.”

Greg Gutfeld Height/Weight

Good looking Greg is 1.65 meters tall. His weight is unknown.

Greg Gutfeld Salary/Net Worth

At the moment, Greg Gutfeld’s salary is $2 million annually and his net worth is $4 million, which includes money from his work on television, articles as well as books.

Greg Gutfeld is active on Facebook and Twitter where his fans and viewers can connect with him.