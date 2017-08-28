Greg Finley has been a fantastic actor whose work attracts some attention despite the fact that he started acting less than a decade ago. He was very successful in his acting and continues to be so. While there is a whole lot to learn about this American actor, we bring you some of the important things about this great actor.

Greg Finley’s Bio

Greg Finley was born on December 22, 1984, in Portland, Maine, USA. His full name is Gregory P. Finley II. He completed his graduation from Scarborough High School in Scarborough, Maine. He is of the white ethnicity and is American.

Greg Finley Wiki

Greg Finley featured as Jack Pappas in the teenage drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008) which was his smash hit with many finding it very thrilling. He also acted as Drake on the show Star-Crossed (2014), and Hypothermia (2010). Greg Finley started out acting in 2007 with a short movie, Graduation Day where he starred as Ben Chase. He moved on to television series and made his television debut from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as an office assistant and Cold case as Grant Hall in 2007. In 2008, he won the strong role in the television series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Jack Pappas in 2008.

Other works to his name also include House, Emily Owens, M.D, Necessary Roughness, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Flash, and iZombie. He recently appeared in as Tony Woodward in 2016 series, The Flash.

Greg Finley Net Worth

The actor has amassed a good number of hit films to his name over the years he has been in the acting industry. As an elite star, his performance has helped him earn fame along with some fortune. Though it is not certain the figures he earns, we think his net worth runs into thousands. Moreover, the actor has bigger chances of earning more money with his relentless performance work in showbiz.

Greg Finley Married, Wife

In as much as the star is a successful actor, little is known about his personal life. The actor hides anything that would stir up rumors and avoids discussions about his love life issues at interviews and media. His social networking sites are filled with pictures of his mother and sister but none of his beloved.

Although the actor doesn’t make his love life a public affair, Greg Finley’s love life seems to be going great too just like his career. His good looks have convinced many that he probably has a special other somewhere. The star perhaps has a girlfriend but is reluctant to confess it to the press. However, we are all awaiting the day he walks down the aisle with that lucky girl. Keep in mind that based on past records, he has never been spotted with or dated any lady. This has caused some speculations and suspicion that he might be gay. But the actor hasn’t shown any traits which hint at whether his sex orientation has links to gay and homosexuality.

Greg Finley Heights, Measurement

It is no wonder Greg Finley has many fans falling at his feet, especially with the way he shows off his muscular physique in his photos. The broad-chested fit star enjoys a lovely height of 6 feet which is absolutely cute and to die for.