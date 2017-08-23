Graham Wardle is a Canadian actor, film producer, writer, director, and photographer. Wardle is best known for his role as Ty Borden in the long-running CBC series Heartland. Under his Movie Production and Entertainment Company, Lone Maverick, Wardle has made films such as Under Pressure (2008), The Vessel (2012) and Cold Lights (2013).

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Graham Wardle’s career and personal life.

Graham Wardle Bio

Graham Wardle was born on September 6, 1986, in Mission, British Columbia. He was raised in New Westminster, near Vancouver alongside his five siblings.

Though Graham was always fascinated about the entertainment industry, his involvement with film and TV which began at the age of 6 was completely unplanned.

Graham and his mother accidentally found themselves sitting in a room reserved for kids to audition. Wasting the chance wasn’t an option, Grahan auditioned and got his first ever gig doing toy commercials for the likes of Micro Machines and Nerf.

At the age of 12, Graham landed his first TV series role in The Sentinel. He went on to appear in shows like The New Addams Family (1999), The Outer Limits (2001), Life as We Know It (2004) and Supernatural (2005).

While his career progressed, Graham honed his acting skills studying at the Motion Picture and Production Program at Capilano University in Vancouver. He graduated in 2007.

Graham Wardle Net Worth, Career Success

In the same year he graduated, Graham starred in In the Land of Women. Also in 2007, he was selected to play the lead role of Ty Borden in Heartland which would become his most popular role.

Heartland has been incredibly successful. In 2015, it became the longest-running one-hour scripted drama in the history of Canadian television series, surpassing Street Legal.

The series has produced a film, A Heartland Christmas (2010) where Graham reprised his role as Ty Borden. Heartland celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2016.

Graham’s role has brought him a handful of recognitions. He has been nominated thrice (2009, 2010 and 2012) for the Leo Award for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series.

In between his Heartland gig, Graham has featured in a handful of other movies. They include; That One Night (2008), Yesterday (2009), Mon Ami (2012), and the Syfy TV movie Grave Halloween (2013).

With all these gigs, Graham has been able to amass a net worth estimated to be in the tune of $3 million.

As he revealed on his website, Graham is passionate about mythology and regularly studies the works of Alan Watts and Joseph Campbell. Graham sells merchandise on his website and donates the entire proceeds to charity.

Graham Wardle Married/Wife/Wedding/Family

The chemistry between Graham and his Heartland match up Amy Fleming (played by Amber Marshall) is so intense that fans can’t help but wish that they were real life couples. Sadly, it is just a make believe, but don’t get it twisted, Graham is in an equally blissful relationship in real life.

Following a period of dating, Graham, in 2015 tied the knot with Allison Wardle. Amber Marshall, on the other hand, is also a married woman. She got married to Shawn Turner in 2013.

Their marriage to separate people is almost unbelievable to Heartland fans. Anytime Graham posts a photo of Allison on social, fans are always swift to express their disbelieve.

After Graham posted this photo (above) of Allison in 2017, a fan named leigha_pluggesaid;

“so beautiful. Its hard to think that Amy and Ty are married to different people. Well I guess its not Amy and Ty, Its Amber and Graham”

In another instance in 2013, a Heartland fan called out another fan for suggesting that Amber and Graham should date in real life.

keanaboobonna: “WHY CANT U DATE IN REAL LIFE LIKE PLEASE”

He got this reply;

_heartland_786_: “@keanaboobonna You need to understand that both Amber and Graham are in love with different people. They are both happily married and I’m sure they get annoyed when people tell them to date in real life. Graham loves Alison and Amber loves Shaun. Let’s leave it at that now can we?”

Though Graham answers questions from his fans through Simple text message, he can be very private when it comes to his personal life.

His wife Allison Wardle is not a celebrity and also doesn’t own a social media account, making it incredibly difficult to obtain information about her. Graham himself revealed Allison is not on social media with this post;

Here is another pic Graham posted of himself and wife.

This is my wife Alison and I arriving at the Premier of Heartland Season 10 at the Calgary International Film Festival. We had such a great time. Thanks @official_heartlandoncbc for the photo! A post shared by Graham Wardle (@grahamwardle) on Oct 1, 2016 at 10:33pm PDT

Graham Wardle Height: 5 feet 5 inches