Grace Miguel is an American music professional and philanthropist who is well known for her role as a wife and career promoter of an R&B singer Usher.

Not only is Gracie Usher’s wife, she is an American Def Jam executive but she plays a good role in Usher’s organization; “Usher’s New Look,” which redefines paths for the youth who have lost their way in life, and helps them get back on track.

Grace Miguel isn’t a media personality but has done everything possible to uplift the career of her husband

Grace Miguel Bio, Wiki

Grace is born on April 3, 1969, in Brooklyn. Grace, whose real name is Michelle Grace Harry was a raised by her mother. She grew up loving to read inspirational writings and adores animals.

Grace Miguel is currently a board member at Usher’s philanthropy named ‘Usher’s New Look’ which is focused on helping disconnected youths to find a path to leadership and in making good career choices.

When asked why she picked philanthropy as a hobby, she replied by saying: “My mother taught me, by example, very early in my life the importance of giving back,” she wrote for the website. “I’ve always wanted to do something that impacts lives.”

Aside from being Usher’s manager and promoter of his music career, Grace worked for some pretty big record labels like, MCA Records, Jive Records, and Geffen Records, She also collaborated with ‘Island Def Jam Records’ as Executive Vice President of Marketing/Creative Services. She also works as a manager and business partner with Usher for Coup D’Etat, a catering company she co-founded. Her company served the entertainment industry when she became the executive chef of ‘The Cosby Show.’

When the Cosby show ended in 1992, Grace decided to put her passion to work by transitioning to music. She said she knew that she had a passion for bringing people together and was socially immersed in the creative scene.

Grace’s title on Usher’s website says she is “the management, branding and marketing force behind musical powerhouse, Usher Raymond IV,”

“I have an incredible partner and manager. She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career. She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am. …”Usher said while describing her role in his music and dancing career.

In addition to all these amazing qualities and career, Grace has not failed in constantly promoting artists and their work. She is a big fan of abstract artwork, continuously sharing pieces from various artists, above all, she is motivational.

Grace Miguel Daughter

She has a daughter named Leaf and a son named Raiden both from her marriage with her ex-husband Rene McLea. Her son Raiden is in a relationship with Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley while Leaf, like her mother, is into music.

Grace Miguel Dating, Married, Family

Grace is currently married to the R&B singer and dancer, Usher. The two got married in September 2015 and has since been together. The couple dated for a long time before they secretly tied the knot in Habana, Cuba.

She and Usher first met while they were working for competing for record companies. They began dating in 2009 – the same year Usher divorced his first wife Tameka Raymond. The relationship became official in 2015. The Fulton County Courts confirmed the news of their marriage that took place in early 2015.

Speaking about how she was able to manage business and pleasure together, Miguel explained by saying: “Usher’s core team is run like a family who inspire each other to reach our full potential and have each other’s backs, while we create the foundation for his monumental success. That personal connection allows us all to really go the extra mile to help him achieve his goals.”

Usher shares two sons with Tameka; Usher “Cinco” Raymond V (born in November 2007) and Naviyd Ely Raymond (born in December 2008).Miguel who is now in her mid-forties embraced the two kids of the singer; same goes to Usher, as he is also pictured with children of Grace’s ex-husband.

Grace Miguel Net Worth

Grace is a successful intellectual and independent woman with a lot going for her. Having begun her career as a caterer in a catering company, Miguel turned out a manager of one of the biggest music industries in the US and above all, a mother of four.

Looking her struggle and achievements of all these years, we suspect that her net worth will be running in thousands while that of her husband is $180 million dollars.

Quick Facts About Grace Miguel

Occupation: Def Jam executive, Music Professional

Birthname: Michelle Grace Harry

Date of Birth: April 3, 1969

Age: 46 years old

Hometown: United States

Height: 5 ft 5 in

Weight: 56 kg

Husband: Usher

Marriage place: Atlanta

Nationality: American