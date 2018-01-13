Advertisement

American professional basketball player Gordon Hayward has been very successful in his career since making his pro debut in 2010 with the Utah Jazz. Hayward moved to Boston Celtics in 2017. This article contains interesting facts about the Indiana native.

Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Family

Having been in a long-term relationship, five years to be precise, with a certain Kolbi Killingback that ultimately ended, Gordon wasn’t ready for another long-term dating when he fell in love again.

In 2014, roughly two years after his previous relationship had ended, Gordon was ready to walk down the aisle with Robyn Hayward (nee Van Vilet), a fellow Indiana native whom he had dated for just 5 months.

Details of their first meeting are unclear to the media, however, speculations are that the duo must have met in Indiana where they both grew up and schooled.

At the time they had started dating (2013), Robyn was a senior in high school, while Gordon who had left college was already playing in the NBA, thus plunging their relationship into the limelight.





On the Christmas eve of 2013, Gordon asked Robyn to marry him in a way that got her excited enough to share with fans on Instagram with a caption where she referred to Gordon as the love of her life…

It took them about five months to plan their wedding which was held at St. Simon the Apostle Church in Indianapolis on May 24th, 2014.

While Gordon hasn’t exactly revealed what got him attracted to Robyn, it is most likely to include the fact that she is, like him, an athlete. Born on April 8, 1995, Robyn played volleyball in high school (Indianapolis Bishop Chatered High School) and she was tremendously great at it. Nope! we aren’t mincing words. She was by Max Preps ranked as the 4th best volleyball player in Indiana.

In 2012, her team won the 2012 state championship title, thanks hugely to Robyn’s tenacity as a powerful defensive specialist. She was a senior measuring about 5 foot 5 inches tall. Such a shame she didn’t opt for a collegiate career.

Another possible reason that could’ve made Gordon fall in love with his wife is the fact that she is selfless. During her days in high school, Robyn made out time out of her busy practice schedule do a lot of volunteer work including giving out free foods to the needy. And it runs in her family. Gordon’s in-laws make philanthropic contributions towards a school in Magdalena, Guatemala.

While it is somewhat disappointing that Gordon’s wife didn’t pursue a collegiate volleyball career, she got herself covered by branching out into cosmetology having attended a beauty school.

Like their marriage, Gordon and Robyn wasted no time in beginning a family. Following an announcement from Gordon in February 2015, their first daughter, Bernadette Marie Hayward was born on June 6th, 2015.

A little over a year later, the couple added another daughter to their family. Born on July 11, 2016, she was named Charlotte Margaret Hayward. Gordon is such a family man, he withdrew from Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Rio, to be by his wife’s side when the baby came.

Wiki, Sister, Parents

Hayward was born as Gordon Daniel Hayward, on born March 23, 1990, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He has a twin sister named Heather. Together with his twin, Gordon aspired early to become a pro athlete with a focus on both tennis and basketball.

However, while Gordon was more passionate about basketball, he decided to turn his focus towards tennis as he thought he won’t be tall enough to be successful in the sport, seeing that his both parents, Gordon Scott Hayward and Jody Hayward stand at 5 feet 10 inches.

Gordon’s parents have been supportive of him every step of the way. When had made up his mind to give up basketball in high school, his mom persuaded him to play on for an additional year and Gordon was in for the most excited shock of his life when he began to grow taller than anyone could’ve guessed.

He grew from 5’11” as a freshman to 6’4″ in his sophomore year.

His high school stats were good enough to bring him three scholarships to choose from, including his parents’ alma mater, Purdue which he and his twin sister had originally intended to attend.

However, Gordon would pick Butler who had a 6.30 am practice time that would make his plans of majoring in computer engineering less difficult.

Two years into college, Gordon’s impressive skills on the court, especially his performance at the U-19 FIBA Under-19 World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand attracted to him a handful of scouts who were able to convince his parents that he was ready for the NBA.

Gordon’s decision to let him into the 2010 draft wasn’t instant though as they had to undergo series of deliberations to be sure they were doing just the right thing for their son.

He was selected by the Utah Jazz, marking the beginning of his NBA career. After seven good years with the Jazz, Gordon, in 2017 switched teams, signing for the Boston Celtics in a 4-year deal worth about $128 million. He was also, for the first time, named an NBA All-Star.

Injury

Injury and athletes are simply inseparable. Barely 6 months with his new team, Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury which left him with a fractured tibia.

In a season opener against LeBron James‘ Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2017, Hayward landed terribly in a way that caused his legs to lose balance. Watch the video here. Be warned though, only a few on the court could stand the sight of Hayward’s twisted leg.

He had to undergo surgery to fix the situation. By January 2018, about three months after the injury, Hayward was spotted out without his ankle bracelets that help with walking and fans couldn’t help but see it as a good sign that their star man would be back to the pitch sooner than expected.

House

With an estimated salary of $30 million. P.S: he earned $57.3 million in salary alone with the Jazz, Gordon has earned the rights to live like a king.

He has a number of houses scattered all over the country. In October 2015, LA Times reported that he dropped $3.35 million on a gated ranch complete with a tennis court located in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Features of the mansion include 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a detached guest house, spa, pool and more.

Gordon has another house in Sandy Utah valued at around $700,000.

Height: 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m)

While his registered height in the NBA is 6 feet 8 inches, Gordon is actually 6 feet 9 inches tall. He added another inch during his college years at Butler University.