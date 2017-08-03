Gloria Borger is an American political pundit, journalist and reporter who currently works for the Cable News Network (CNN). Borger is perceived as highly controversial by a good number of Americans. The authoritative pro-Democratic journalist is known for her bias towards anything Republican-related. This has made her a subject of backlash a number of times.

Like her infamous 2011 interview with Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul where she provoked the Republican to anger by asking him about the 1980s and 1990s racial and homophobic newsletters published in his name.

It was rumored that Ron Paul got so infuriated that he stormed out of the interview. However, CNN later released a footage to debunk the rumor.

Nevertheless, Borger has had a good number of outstanding moments in her career. As a member of the team on CNN’s 2012 US elections nights coverage, Gloria received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Coverage. In 2008, she helped win CNN a Peabody Award for her coverage of the 2008 Presidential Primary campaigns and debates.

Her 2010 CNN Special The Odd Couple, where she interviewed powerhouse Washington attorneys David Boies and Ted Olson received an Emmy nomination.

Here is more about her career, as well as details about her personal life.

Gloria Borger Age/Bio/Wiki

Gloria Borger was born on September 22, 1952, in New Rochelle, New York, U.S where she was raised by her Jewish parents. Gloria’s father owned an electrical distribution company named Borger’s.

Borger graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1970 and in 1974 from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York where she served on the board of trustees. She began her journalism career as a reporter at The Washington Star. Borger’s role included covering politics. While at WS, she co-authored a daily serial that was later turned into a book titled “Federal Triangle” — a parody of political life in Washington.

Borger worked as a contributing editor and a political columnist for U.S. News & World Report. In the late 1970s, she served as the chief congressional correspondent for Newsweek, a time during which she covered the Three Mile Island accident.

Between 2002 and 2004, Borger worked at CNBC as the anchor of Capital Report. She then worked for CBS News as a national political correspondent and a contributor to CBS’s Face the Nation, 60 Minutes II as well as CBS’s special events coverage.

In 2007, Gloria Borger joined CNN and rapidly rose to become a chief political analyst. She frequently joins colleague Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room and regularly appears on Anderson Cooper’s AC360. Borger also appears on most CNN primetime programmes.

Gloria Borger Married, Husband

Borger has for a long time been married to Lance Morgan, a highly successful Public Relations executive. Morgan works as a chief communications strategists at Powell Tate, a global public relations and communications leader.

He previously worked as a press secretary to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan and as a spokesman for the US Senate Iran-Contra Investigating Committee.

Gloria and Lance have one son named Evan. The couple lives in Washington D.C.

Gloria Borger Son

Gloria Borger’s son Evan Morgan is married to Republican politician Jon Huntsman Jr. daughter Mary Anne Huntsman. Jon Huntsman is a former Utah governor (2005 – 2009) who has also served as the US ambassador to Singapore (1992 – 1993) and China (2009 – 2011).

He was nominated by President Trump to become the nation’s next ambassador to Russia. Huntsman who ran for president in 2012 had previously called on the real estate mogul to drop out of the 2016 White House race.

Gloria’s son Evan and Jon Huntsman daughter Mary Anne got married on October 17th, 2015 in a Jewish wedding. After their marriage, Mary Anne converted from Mormonism to Judaism.

Both Evan and Mary Anne were born in 1985. Evan is a University of Pensylvania alum who is a partner at Revolution, a Washington venture-capital firm while Mary Anne is a classically-trained concert pianist. They were set up in the summer of 2013 by a mutual friend businesswoman named Lynn de Rothschild.

Mary Anne revealed that she was initially sceptical about dating Evan as she was used to dating actors, fellow musicians and artists.

Gloria Borger Body Measurements

Height: 5 Feet 11 Inch

Body Measurements: 40-33-37 inches