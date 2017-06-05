Gisele Bundchen’s Kids, House, Sisters, Husband, Height

She is as beautiful as model’s come; there is no doubt about that she is one of the most famous and iconic of all time and that is why it is such a pleasure to be delving into the topic of Gisele Bundchen’s kids, house, sisters, and her height. Seeing a she is one fascinating lady, there is certainly room to check out a few cool facts about the star herself.

She was born Gisele Caroline Bundchen on 20 July 1980, and she is a sixth-generation Brazilian of German descent, but she was born and bred in Horizontina, Tres de Maio, Rio Grande do Sul, Southern Brazil. Her parents are, Vania Nonnenmacher, a bank clerk pensioner, and Valdir Bundchen, a college professor, and writer.

People have their modeling breaks quite early, in Gisele’s case it came when she was just 14 years old; she was spotted by a scout while she was on a Porto Alegre school trip. How amazing is that? So, it is obvious that she started achieving at such an early age.

If you are looking for celebs that have a sprinkle of OCD, she is definitely one of them; she often scrubs down her house and hates having people in her personal space or business.

McQueen gave her the title ‘The Body’ and there is a reason she got this name. Her innate ability to walk in sky-high heels even on a slippery runway earned her this title and it boosted her bookings in no time.

Here is a good one; she is the 4th supermodel in the world to be on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine.

Now that we are done on that front, it is time to move on to the topic at hand beginning withGisele Bundchen’s kids.

See also: Rachel Hunter’s Kids, Height, Feet And Measurements

Gisele Bundchen’s Kids

Given that she does not look like a mom, it is hard to believe that she is one, nevertheless, she does and now it is time to check out Gisele Bundchen’s kids. She has two kids with her husband Tom Brady. Their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, was born on 5 December 2012 and their son Benjamin Brady was born on 9 December 2009. The circumstances surrounding Benjamin’s birth are quite interesting.

It was initially alleged that Benjamin’s Dec. 8 birth took place at a Boston-area hospital, in reality, the process took place in a bathtub, here is what Gisele had to say about it to Fantastico magazine, “I gave birth in the bathtub, I am living a very special moment in my life. Benjamin is a blessing and I could not be happier.”

When their baby girl was born, the couple was obviously overjoyed, Gisele took to Facebook to express some of that joy, here is what she posted alongside a picture of her holding her new baby girl’s hand, “We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel,Vivian Lake was born at home on Dec. 5. She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings.”

As ecstatic as everyone was, it came off as quite the surprise for some seeing as the model never actually confirmed her pregnancy and despite never shying away from her blossoming baby bump. Vivian is currently four years old and it is quite obvious that she is growing up in a love filled environment, and that is all we have on Gisele Bundchen’s kids.

Advertisement

See also: Bella Hadid’s Height, Weight And Body Measurements

Gisele Bundchen’s Sister

She is not the only Bundchen beauty in town, that is for sure as the star has five sisters, one of which is her fraternal twin. Her twin in Patricia Nonnenmacher Bundchen and the rest are Raquel Nonnenmacher Bundchen, Graziela Nonnenmacher Bundchen, Gabriela Nonnenmacher Bundchen and Rafaela Nonnenmacher Bundchen. They are quite a close-knit group of women with both beauty and brains.

Gisele Bundchen’s Husband

Gisele got herself an American football quarterback as her man, the two started their relationship in 2006 after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. This was some time after the quarterback had split up with his ex and baby mama, Bridget Moynihan, after a three-year relationship and shortly after Bundchen broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio. They managed to keep the news of their relationship on the down low till sometime in 2008 when the romance was quite evident.

By 2009, they were engaged and soon after that ( a month to be precise) they got married in a small, secret ceremony in Santa Monica in February, but they remarried in Costa Rica that April and made a big event out of it. Since then, the journey has been quite exciting for them, with the two kids they have welcomed over the years.

Gisele Bundchen’s Height

In addition to the topic of Gisele Bundchen’s kids and now her height, here is a general summary of all her body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 57 kilograms

Dress Size: 4 US

Breast Size: 35 inches

Waist Size: 23 inches

Hip Size: 35 inches