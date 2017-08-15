Yeah, you know Gio Benitez from the ABC News. As an American broadcast journalist and correspondent, Benitez is probably, most know for his investigative report on police brutality which saw two Miami police officers relieved of their duties.

The award-winning reporter based in New York has been credited for covering a wide range of viral stories for the news division of the American Broadcasting Company.

Among other, ABC acknowledges Benitez for his coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Alabama child held hostage underground in an eight-day standoff, the American mother stuck in a Mexican jail, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison, and the Boston Marathon bombing.

While Gio Benitez has also been applauded for covering almost all the major snow storm that happened during the winter of 2013, He has severally, been praised for ABC’s exclusive investigative stories in the Good Morning America’s series (GMA Investigates) which has on many occasions, led to massive consumer product safety recalls.

Gio Benitez Wiki

The ABC News correspondent was born on the 29th day of October 1985.

He grew up in Miami, Florida with his Cuban parents. Benitez attended the Miami Coral Park High School and graduated in 2004. Four years later, he graduated from Florida International University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

He earned a degree in sociology and anthropology from the institution and, is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Gio Benitez Career

Benitez joined ABC News in 2013. Before then, he worked as a reporter for the CBS TV station in Miami – WFOR. With WFOR, Benitez covered the 2012 Presidential election and extensively covered the Trayvon Martin case.

Records of his deeds at WFOR has it that he was an investigative producer who worked on stories ranging from Medicare fraud to public safety and government corruption. From what we gathered, Gio Benitez joined WFOR as a work-study scholar from Emma L. Bowen Foundation.

Currently, it’s known that Benitez reports for all ABC News programs and platforms including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and “20/20.”

Notable Career Moments/Awards

Sometime in June 2009, Gio Benitez made history as the first reporter to ever shoot a TV story completely with an iPhone.

The next year, January 2010, Benitetravelleded to Haiti to report on the relief efforts directed at the victims of the catastrophic earthquake. Other media outlet started reporting about Benitez’s return flight which became a means to transport injured Haitian evacuees to the island of Curacao.

Gio Benitez has been celebrated many times for his contributions to journalism. Apart from him being an eight-time nominee for the regional Emmy Awards, he has received the award twice.



Gio Benitez Gay/Married/Partner

Gio Benitez is presently married to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario. Benitez dated DiDario for 8 months before he engaged him and they got married.

Gio and Tommy first met on Instagramm. They picked interest on each other and agreed to met-up for a drink. Later, Gio and Tommy would admit that they had an instant connection after they met in real life.

Tommy DiDario is a lifestyle writer and has worked with some of the biggest global brands. He writes on topics like men’s fashion, grooming, travel, health and fitness. DiDario is also a model and an actor. He appeared in “Broadway City” (2014). You can read more about him here.

Benitez engaged DiDario in September 2015. The couple were touring Europe when the ABC journalist surprised the love of his life with a proposal. He dropped to one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and asked DiDario to be his life-partner.

After they got engaged, Benitez and DiDario disclosed that they will be getting married on the 16th day of April 2016 in Miami. They promised that the marriage would be magical, and it was.

On 17th April 2016, ABC News announced that their Benitez married DiDario the previous day inside the historic Walton House in Miami, Florida.

Gio Benitez Salary

There are few authentic source to cite here but, it has been estimated that Gio Benitez salary is about $750,000 per year and, that is net worth is almost $4 million.