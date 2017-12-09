George Santo Pietro is a name that came to be known when he married the TV personality, Vanna White. What was he doing before he married Vanna? He was a restaurateur and a film director but currently, he is a real estate developer.

George Pietro was a huge fan of Vanna White before getting married to her and was among the fans that stood by her side when her fiancé, John Gibson was killed in a plane crash in 1986.

Recently, he has become one of the most frequently searched celebrities today. Let’s find out about his bio, wiki, house, net worth, wife, divorce, and children.

George Santo Pietro Bio & Wiki

George Pietro was born somewhere around Beverly Hills, CA, in the United States of America on 12th December 1946. He was a dolly grip that has worked in the industry in 1990 during which he worked on Star Trek, Voyager(Seasons 1-3).

He was a film director, restauranteur and currently he is a real estate developer. He also worked on a variety of TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayers, L.A. Doctors, The X-Files, Alias, Pushing Daisies, and True Blood.

See Also: Jo Green Wiki, Bio, Relationship With Hugh Laurie, Kids, Family, Net Worth





During that time also, he worked on several TV and theatre movies including Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994 with Robert Picardo, Brian Tochi, James Cromwell, Bernie Casey, Steven Davies, James Gleason, Terry James and Cynthia Hernandez).

George Santo Pietro House & Net Worth

The house which was built on speculation in 2007 is located at 77 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills, CA with an amazing size of 30,000 square feet (approx.), 9 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms.

It is an amazing Italian Villa designed by renowned architect William Hablinski. Superbly located on two plush acres in Beverly Park, the 9BR, 14BA villa features a grand screening room & wine basement & many other remarkable features. The grand scale living, dining & family rooms & gourmet kitchen make it ideal for entertaining guests & dignitaries. Outdoor luxuries include an Italian kitchen, sand volleyball court, and herb & spice garden. The residence is simply beyond comparison.

See Also: Kevin Lazan Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Married, Relationship with Rachel Platten

However, he sold his Beverly Hills Mansion in 2010 which brought him into the limelight. The house was initially kept at $50 million but was eventually sold at $23.5 million which was less than half the initial price. George’s net worth is reported to be $14 million.

George Santo Pietro Wife, Divorce, Kids

George’s love life has been full of turns and twists. He was married to an actress, Linda Evans in 1981. Although their marriage didn’t last long as it ended in 1985, they had a baby girl in 1982, Andrea Santo Pietro.

After their divorce, in 31st December 1990, George fell in love with Vanna White and got married. It was then that he came to be well known.

They were happily married and even despite the public miscarriage Vanna faced in 1992 shortly after she announced her pregnancy on her show through a smart puzzle, the answer of which was ‘Vanna’s Pregnancy’, they still stood together and Pietro supported her with everything he could. Vanna was able to give birth to their first son Niko Santo Pietro in 1995, five years after their marriage and later in 1997, five years before their divorce, she gave birth to a baby girl, Gigi Santo Pietro.

The marriage, however, didn’t last long as the couples separated and got divorced on 15th May 2002, after 12 years of marriage.

His former wife, Vanna White is mainly popular in the world for hosting the show, Wheels of Fortune. He was married to Vanna White, a famous Television personality on 31st December 1990 after her fiancé, James Gibson died in a plane crash. Two years later, she was involved with businessman Michael Kaye and they were even engaged for two years but the two never got married.

See Also: Steven Spielberg Children, Wife, Net Worth, Quotes, Movies, Height, House

Her marriage with restaurateur George San Pietro was a very passionate one so how this marriage came to an end still remains very unsettling.

Three years after separating from Vanna, George married a TV presenter, Melissa Mascari who he is still married to. They have a daughter, Chiara Santo Pietro who was born in 2007. He got married to Melissa Mascari on 8th October 2005 after dating her for 1 year from 2004.