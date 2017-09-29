If you are a fan big of HBO fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, you’ll certainly agree with me that Gemma Whelan is nothing short of phenomenal.

A woman with an amazing personality, Whelan has excelled as a comedian, a dancer, an actor and a singer. But she shot to fame as princess Yara of the House of Greyjoy on GOT.

Taking up a role for American’s premium cable and satellite television network, HBO, since 2012, is undoubtedly the most amazing part of the English actress’ acting career.

This is because it is on the series that she pulled a good number of Hollywood actors, actresses, American households, and GOT fanatics from across the globe to her side.

Whelan’s formidable portrayal of Yara Greyjoy, a fierce warrior, on Game of Thrones, cemented the long-held belief that she could fit in any character and can bring out any emotion needed in the act.

The GOT is not as old as a hill in the media entertainment industry, having started in 2005, but she has made quite an impressive footprints in several other films and TV shows.

Whelan has starred in Gulliver’s Travels (2010) and The Wolfman, Frites, Shortbread and Tea, The Wolfman, Prevenge, and she is currently working on BBC Two sitcom about William Shakespeare, Upstart Crow.

No doubt, the English actress’s selection for Upstart Crow, which premiered on 9 May 2016 on BBC Two, as part of the commemorations of the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, has everything to do with her brilliant performances on stage.

Gemma Whelan Gay/Lesbian

Whelan’s fans are not the only one confused about the sexual preference of the super actress, the media, in fact, are not left out.

Being a very private person, Gemma has never admitted or refuted speculations about her being a lesbian.

It’s a common knowledge she played a lesbian/gay role in GOT but from information on the ground and after a herculean research on her personality, we can confirm she’s not a lesbian/gay.

Apart from the fact that there are no records of her dating any guy in the past, she has never been spotted with another lady enjoying intimacy.

However, Whelan has a boyfriend! yes! We figured that out from her Instagram account.

Throwback to October last year when me and The Beard went to France with our new towels and sat on a rock in the sunshine like a couple of happy crabs #mondayrainsucksoutloud #letsgobacktothesunshine A post shared by Gemma Whelan (@gemwhelan) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:15am PST

The actress’ boyfriend is Gerry Howell. On several occasions, Gemma has shared pictures of herself and Gerry having a good time on trips and adventures.

In fact, in one of her pictures, she particularly mentioned him as her boyfriend.

I made the bed with my boyfriend still in it like an absolute legend. He is faaaaaaast asleep. #prettyproudofmyself #ihaventreadasingleoneofthosebooks #80sduvetsetsensation #offtowerk 💅🏻👯👊🏼 A post shared by Gemma Whelan (@gemwhelan) on Nov 23, 2016 at 1:55pm PST

Gemma Whelan Married/Husband

Recent reports have it that Whelan, who has starred on Game Of Thrones for six seasons, is expecting her first child together with Gerry Howell soon.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy in July 2017 and went on to debut her bump at the Game of Thrones LA premiere.

She was also spotted with her blossoming frame, of recent, on an episode of Saturday Kitchen.

Like Whelan, Howell is an award-winning comedian, actor, and writer. In 2010 he won Best Individual Comedy Show Award at the Buxton Fringe Festival for his one-man comedy-drama “The Fantastic Reality of Frederick Goodge”.

He has his own website and has written a number of plays including War and Honey, The Fantastic Reality of Frederick Goodge and most recently Horror Vacui.

We gathered from his social media accounts that he studied at the University of Warwick and went to St. Olave’s Grammar School.

He currently resides in London with his romantic girlfriend, Gamma.

Gemma Whelan Wiki/Bio

Gemma Elizabeth Whelan celebrated her 36th birthday in April, 2017.

The British Citizen was born on April 23, 1981, in Leeds Yorkshire, England. She was raised up by her parents; whose names are not known.

Gemma Whelan Body Measurement

Whelan has an amazing body and we’ve severally seen her flaunt it on the screen.

Like earlier stated, the actress is multi-talented. She does jazz and tap dance styles and has a mezzo-soprano singing voice.

In 2010, she won the Funny Women Variety Award for stand-up comedy. Whelan was once nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Her beauty and brains are enhanced with a lovely height of 5 feet 6 inches while she enjoys a substantial net worth in thousands of dollars.