Advertisement

Famous for his dashing looks and his role as Harvey Specter, a suave, dogmatic and successful corporate Manhattan lawyer in the American legal drama TV series Suits, American actor Gabriel Macht is a globally known face on TV.

Although his parents would have preferred a career in law or medicine for him, Gabriel has gone on to have a successful career in acting, and with several filmography/TV credits and millions in the bank, he is gradually staking his claim in Hollywood.

Gabriel Macht’s Acting Career

Gabriel Macht began his acting career at quite the early age of 8. At that time, he was known as Gabriel Swann and played the role of Jorge (a homeless boy) in the 1980 American comedy Why Would I Lie? directed by Larry Peerce.

Gabriel was applauded for his brilliant interpretation of his role and to that effect, was nominated in the Best Young Motion Picture Actor category of the Young Artist Awards.

Education

At some point, Gabriel took a long break from acting to focus on his education. He attended Beverly Hills High School, California where he was an active member of the school’s performing arts department. Gabriel Macht was part of the cast of his school’s 1989 theatre production of The Music Man.

See Also: Peyton Manning’s Wife And Kids, Married, Family, Net Worth, House





After his graduation from Beverly Hills High School in 1990, Gabriel Macht attended the Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to further hone his craft and while he was there, he joined the DUs (Delta Upsilon fraternity).

Gabriel Macht’s Return To Acting

He made his return to acting in 1998 when he played the roles of Steve Casillo as well as Troy in the films; The Object of My Affection and The Adventures of Sebastian Cole respectively. In the next year, he will star in a minor role as Charlie in Mark Tarlov’s romantic comedy movie, Simply Irresistible (1999).

Gabriel Macht played supporting roles in 2001 as Frank James in American western film, American Outlaws and Naval Aviator Lt. Jeremy Stackhouse in John Moore’s directional debut, Behind Enemy Lines. He played more supporting roles in the following movies: Bad Company (2002), The Recruit (2003)- alongside Al Pacino and Collin Farrell, A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004); where he was cast as Lawson Pines (a struggling writer) alongside Scarlett Johansson and John Travolta.

He further went on to play a supporting role in Robert De Niro’s The Good Shepherd (2006), alongside big names like Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie, he won the award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution at the Berlin International Film Festival for his efforts; and he was also cast as Johnny Dresden in Because I Said So (2007).

In 2008, Gabriel Macht was the lead character (Denny Colt/The Spirit) in the American neo-noir superhero film titled The Spirit. This was his first lead role in a movie and although it fared poorly upon its release, The Spirit as well as Gabriel Macht, gained some cult followers afterwards.

Gabriel also has a good number of TV credits, some of them are: “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1991), “Spin City” (1997), “Sex and the City” (1998), “Wasteland” (1999), “Archangel” (2005) and most notably, USA network’s “Suits” (2011 to date) where he happens to be the lead character and also among the producers.

Gabriel Macht’s Father And Family

Gabriel is 6 feet tall with a fit, slim body. He was born Gabriel Swann Macht on the 22nd of January 1972 in The Bronx, New York to Ashkenazi Jews (with European origin from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and Poland) by the name; Stephen Macht (father) and Suzanne Victoria Pulier (mother).

His father, Stephen, is an actor, an author as well as an ordained Jewish chaplain while his mom is a museum curator and an archivist. They’ve been married since 1964 and have been blessed with 3 other children besides Gabriel: Julie (a lawyer), Ari Serbin, and Jesse Macht (a musician).

Gabriel’s dad’s acting career was active in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s but has been dormant ever since. Nevertheless, he recently made a guest appearance on “Suits” as Gerard, Harvey’s Law School Professor and published a book titled “Moral Change: A Tragedy or A Return?: How Aristotle’s Tragedy Reversal Illuminates Maimonides’ Teshuva”. Although Gabriel considers John Travolta a huge mentor, he has admitted to learning a lot about the entertainment industry from his father.

Gabriel Macht’s Marriage

Gabriel Macht is a responsible family man. He has been married to Australian actress Jacinda Barrett (who was previously engaged to actor, Chris Hardwick) since 2004. They have two beautiful kids, a daughter named Satine Anais Geraldine Macht (born in 2007) and a son Luca Macht (born in 2014). The couple also own a fish and a dog named Lucky.

See Also: Jesse Metcalfe’s Wife, Bio, Girlfriend, Gay, Height

There is no information tying him to a romantic relationship with any other woman besides his wife, neither has there been any rumor suggesting any form of infidelity scandal. The couple seems happily married and this is highly commendable considering the ease at which Hollywood stars get divorced from their spouses. The only other woman linked to him is his best friend of over 20 years and Suits co-star, Sarah Rafferty.

Gabriel Macht’s Net Worth

Sources have it that proceeds from several fruitful years of acting have placed Gabriel Macht’s net worth at over 8 million USD. Gabriel owns a big house in Los Angeles, California where he resides with his family as well as a beach house.