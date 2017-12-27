Advertisement

Gabriel Iglesias is a full-blown American comedian, actor, writer, and producer comically known as Fluffy. The “class clown” is also known for his rib-cracking shows ‘Hot & Fluffy’ and ‘I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy’.

The stand-up comedian Gabriel Jesus Iglesias who entered into comedy full-time in 1997 made it to the very top as a “comedy genius” through his blend of storytelling, characters, sound effects and parodies that bring his personal experiences to life.

Is Gabriel Iglesias Dead?

A few years ago (in 2014), the standup comedian Iglesias was announced dead both on social media and the state media. The news about his death hoax swept the internet, sending millions of his fans into mourning with condolence messages pouring in from friends and fans all around the world.

“Gabriel Iglesias, (born July 15, 1976) known professionally as Gabriel Iglesias and comically as Fluffy died this Friday for causes that are still not confirmed but it seems to be a health complication” read the message on by the state’s media which also added that the comedian died of type 2 diabetes.

Two days later, the stand-up comedian responded to his death rumour telling his fans he was still alive in a most humorous manner. In the message both on his Facebook and Twitter pages, Iglesias also thanked his friends, family and fans for everything that they have done for him over the years.





My fake death someone started reached over 21,000,000 people. If it’s not on @TMZ it’s not true. #FluffyLives pic.twitter.com/V6udv5g7N4 — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) November 8, 2014

Gabriel Iglesias was at that time enjoying his tour in North America as he was seen in the sitcom “Cristela,” which aired on ABC. The comedian also said that the death hoax was proof his career is going great. That period also brought him to network television sitcoms with his recurring role in the hit ABC comedy “Cristela” and the next year, he joined the ranks of comics like Andrew Dice Clay, Steve Martin, Kevin Hart and Aziz Ansari by being one of the few comedians to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Gabriel Iglesias’ Mom, Dad And House

Gabriel was born to Esther Pinuelas Mendez and Jesus Iglesias who were both from Califonia. The Mexican- American comedian apparently grew up without a father. His father was not even present during his birth. Though nothing much is known about his father Jesus, his mother Esther single-handedly struggled to raise him alongside five of his older siblings and due to the fact that his father was not in the picture, his mother decided to change the spelling of his last name. She placed a “c” in the place of “s” in his last name. Esther was born on in California, USA. She, however, died on 1 May 2012 at the age of 78 years. She was buried in Los Angeles County, California, USA.

Fluffy whose jokes are mostly based on the Mexican American culture and obesity jokes has earned millions of dollars turning the everyday life aspects into something heartwarmingly funny and entertaining.

Gabriel resides in Long Beach, California with his girlfriend Claudia Valdez and her kid, Frankie. He also owns a Chihuahua named Bruno. In 2006, the comedian purchased a home worth about $1.4 million. The 14,404-square-foot Signal Hill compound could be part of the $15 million fortune he made with Magic Mike XXL. Recently, he posted pictures of his 172-square-foot bathroom which he tagged his favourite room. His net worth is currently a little above $25 million.

“Whether I’m at home or on the road or in the lobby or on a plane, I’m never alone. If I’m in that bathroom, people leave me alone,” wrote the comedian. The bathroom has a remote-controlled TOTO toilet but the entire house runs on solar power.

Gabriel Iglesias’ Weight, Height

As it is already known, Gabriel has a heavy set body type. He weighs around 173 kg (381 lb) and his height is 173 cm (5 ft 8 in). A few years ago, the comedian revealed that he had at a time suffered from Type II Diabetes and obesity that made him weigh 445 pounds. He was warned by his doctor who gave him two years to live. After the warnings from his doctor, he decided to lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle. He incorporated DDP Yoga as well as a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet in his lifestyle and in a short while, he lost over 100 pounds.

“Believe it or not, bread will take you down, I’m known for being the guy who eats chocolate cakes and stuff, so I stopped eating whole cakes,” he told his fans jokingly. His shoe size is 11.5 (US) and his eye and hair colour is brown respectively.

Quick Facts About Gabriel Iglesias

Name: Gabriel Iglesias

Birth Name: Gabriel J. Iglesias

Nationality: American

Birth Place/City: San Diego, California

Ethnicity: Hispanic Ethnicity

Profession: Actor

Net Worth: $25 million dollars

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Face Color: White

Weight: 173 kg

Famous for: Comedy Actor

Married to: N/A

Education: The Emperor’s New School

Online Presence: Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia

TV Show: I’m Not Fat I’m Fluffy