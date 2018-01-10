Advertisement

Famous for his hit single Trap Queen, American hip-hop artist Willie Maxwell II who goes by the stage name Fetty Wap, was nicknamed ‘Fetty’ which is a slang for money because he was known to have a unique ability to easily earn money. He adopted ‘Wap’ as part of his stage name in tribute to his idol, Gucci Mane who is known on stage as Guwop.

Fetty Wap, a Patterson based artist has not been in the music scene for too long but the success of his songs have made him a household name in the hip-hop world. Notable artists like Kanye, Beyonce and Jay-Z are publicly known to have appreciated his songs and admitted that they are true fans of Trap Queen even as the young lad still has lots of hit tracks he is still cooking up.

Fetty Wap Wiki, Height, Girlfriend

Fetty was born on June 7, 1990, in Patterson, New Jersey USA to a black American family that is well into music. The artist’s venture into music is reported to have been hugely nurtured by his mother. For personal reasons best known to him, he chooses not to talk about his father so not much is known about him, neither has any man come out to claim paternal rights over this young successful artist.

Fetty Wap attended Eastside High School in Paterson and was raised in a housing project with his mother and brother. His background was a humble one and he started off making money from his music by selling music discs out of his own tracks. He is part of a group called Remy Boyz with Montana Bucks and P Dice and was signed by 300 Entertainment in 2014.

The Trap Queen celebrity stands noticeably handsome at 1.85M or 6 feet 1 inches and weighs an appropriate 71kg. He is moderately muscular and is known to have many symbolic tattoos all over his body. The most prominent are the ones on his face which talks about his son and music squad.

Fetty’s love life is quite colourful as he has been associated with various ladies at different times. He seems to have a thing for stunning bikini models with curvaceous body structure. Moreso, most of the ladies he was publicly known to have dated had kids for him. They include Ariel Rose, his childhood girlfriend; Alexis Skyy who is well-known for her large butterfly tattoo on a butt cheek and curvaceous body; and his recent video vixen girlfriend Masika Kalysha, a model who looks perfect in tiny bikinis and loves to show off. However, his relationship with Alexis Skyy has been reported also still be ongoing.

Fetty Wap’s Son and Kids

Fetty Wap has five children; Zaviera, born on March 13, 2015, by Lehzae Zeona; Aydin born on May 1, 2011, by Wap’s childhood girlfriend Ariel Reese; Khari born on March 29, 2016, by video vixen Masika Kalysha; Amani born on April 26, 2016, by Elaynna Parker; and Lauren born late 2016 by exotic dancer Turquoise Miami.

Most recently, two of his ex-girlfriends Alexis Skyy and Lezhae Zeona separately announced that they are pregnant a second time for the Rapper and since Fetty hasn’t disputed the possibility, the number of his biological children will soon increase from 5 to 7.

More than any of his other kids, his eldest child and son Aydin Maxwell seems to draw the most attention. Aydin’s mother is Reese who hails from New Jersey and has been in Fetty’s live for over a decade. The two remain on good terms and it was said that Fetty’s hit song Trap Queen was originally written for her when the two were very much closer to each other.

What happened to Fetty Wap’s Eye?

Fetty Wap’s eye is one that has had people wanting to know more about the Trap Queen artist. So many stories have been concocted about the reasons for his bad one eye. Many believe he got shot in the eye and this could easily pass as a plausible explanation since he hails from Patterson. However, Fetty has explained that he allowed the rumours to build-up before he decided to speak on it because he grew up in Patterson, New Jersey. Others in the Twitter world discussed strongly that Fetty Wap gave his eye to Illuminati in exchange for his musical success and fame.

The hip-hop artist finally drilled the last nail in the coffin of such shallow rumours stating that he had been in an accident when he was little which resulted in congenital glaucoma in both of his eyes. He clarified that the doctors who treated him did their best and were able to save only one of the eyes.