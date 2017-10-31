FaZe Rug is an American Youtube star known for his eponymous YouTube Channel where he posts prank videos, vlogs, and Call of Duty videos. FaZe gets his nickname “FaZe” from being one of the members (directors) of the FaZe Clan, an eSports team that has teams competing in Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Overwatch.

However, FaZe Rug, like most popular members of the Clan does not participate in any competitive gaming for FaZe. Rug is the most popular member of the FaZe Clan with over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1.2 billion views.

FaZe Rug’s real name is Brian Awadis and he was born on November 19, 1996, in San Diego California to Iraq immigrants. After high school graduation, FaZe Rug enrolled in college. However, after a few months in college, FaZe Rug dropped out to focus entirely on the self-named YouTube channel that had begun to gain tractions.

Today, one of his most watched videos is titled “Cocaine Prank,” which has garnered over 14.9 million views.

FaZe Rug Brother

FaZe has just one brother named Brandon Awadis. Born on June 23, 1995, he is just a year older than FaZe. FaZe Rug’s brother is passionate about the NBA and aspires to become an analyst for the NBA. Brandon even studied journalism in college with an emphasis in media studies. He is an ardent supporter of the Phoenix Suns basketball team.

Merry Christmas from the Rug family to you ❤️🎄 Let me know if you want a follow as my gift to you 😏 A post shared by Brian (@rugfaze) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:48pm PST

Like his brother FaZe, Brandon is also a web personality. He first began by posting videos on Vimeo albeit sparingly. However, his web fame shot in 2015 with the creation of his YouTube Channel Brawadis which has over 2.4 million subscribers and over 372,000 views. Additionally, he has another channel, BrawadisNBA dedicated to his love for NBA. The boys frequently feature each other on prank videos and vlogs on their respective channels.

Brandon in 2015 began dating his girlfriend named Jackie.

FaZe Rug Mom

Like his brother, FaZe Rug frequently features his mom on his YouTube Channel. Rug refers to her as Mama Rug. Though her real name remains unknown, it is a known fact that she was born on January 12th, 1964. Faze dedicated this Twitter post to her on her 2017 birthday.

Happy birthday to my mom ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNs1K8h0X2 — Rug (@FaZeRug) January 12, 2017

Mama Rug has capitalized on her son’s YouTube fame to establish her own YouTube Channel titled Mama Rug and Papa Rug, making her a YouTube personality herself. She has over 692 subscribers on the channel.

Papa Rug is FaZe Rug’s dad and his often featured in his videos. His real name is Ron Awadis and he was born on February 16, 1964.

In October 2017, Mama Rug got to receive her dream car from her son FaZe.

It must be good to be Mama Rug.

FaZe Rug Girlfriend

Rug began dating fellow YouTube star Molly Eskam in 2015. In addition to being a Youtube vlogger with her own self-titled channel, Molly is also an actress, swimwear, and lingerie model.

Back at it again with my favorite person @rugfaze #rolly A post shared by MOLLY ESKAM (@mollyeskam) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Molly was born on September 29, 1998, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to parents Kent and Laurie Eskam. She later relocated with her family to Carlsband, California where she spent most of her childhood. Molly has two brothers named Chance and Chase.

FaZe Rug Net Worth, House, Car

In his early twenties, FaZe Rug has earned an insane amount of money from vlogging. From buying his mom her dream car and moving the family into a huge mansion, the youngster has achieved what many older adults can only dream of. Even FOX news has recognized his achievements.

So today I was actually on LIVE television.. that was a big dream of mine growing up and the fact that you all made this possible makes me smile so much. Also a huge shoutout to FaZe ❤️ If you missed me on the news it’s on my YouTube channel, love you all and thank you once again 😘 A post shared by Brian (@rugfaze) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

In addition to his vlog money, FaZe also earns from selling his own merchandise online. FaZE Rug’s net worth is estimated to be $2 Million.

FaZe Rug has two cars; a Lamborghini Huracan which he customized in October 2017. The Lambo’s starting price is $200,000.

THE WHIP IS FINALLY DONE!! Shout out to SDWrap for killing it. Satin Frozen Chrome with Red Chrome accents.. also can’t forget about the Gucci 😏 Plz sponsor me @gucci A post shared by Brian (@rugfaze) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

His other car is a 2016 Range Rover Autobiography which sells from $85,000.

That’s not all, FaZe Rug has a house of his own. He moved out from his parents’ and began staying on his own from September 2017. He has revealed pictures of his new home to fans on Instagram.

IT’S FINALLY OFFICIAL 😍😍😍 MY NEW HOUSE! Like the pic if you’re HYPED!!! A post shared by Brian (@rugfaze) on May 26, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

FaZe Rug Height: 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm)