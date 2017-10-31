FaZe Rug is an American Youtube star known for his eponymous YouTube Channel where he posts prank videos, vlogs, and Call of Duty videos. FaZe gets his nickname “FaZe” from being one of the members (directors) of the FaZe Clan, an eSports team that has teams competing in Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Overwatch.
However, FaZe Rug, like most popular members of the Clan does not participate in any competitive gaming for FaZe. Rug is the most popular member of the FaZe Clan with over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1.2 billion views.
FaZe Rug’s real name is Brian Awadis and he was born on November 19, 1996, in San Diego California to Iraq immigrants. After high school graduation, FaZe Rug enrolled in college. However, after a few months in college, FaZe Rug dropped out to focus entirely on the self-named YouTube channel that had begun to gain tractions.
Today, one of his most watched videos is titled “Cocaine Prank,” which has garnered over 14.9 million views.
FaZe Rug Brother
FaZe has just one brother named Brandon Awadis. Born on June 23, 1995, he is just a year older than FaZe. FaZe Rug’s brother is passionate about the NBA and aspires to become an analyst for the NBA. Brandon even studied journalism in college with an emphasis in media studies. He is an ardent supporter of the Phoenix Suns basketball team.
Like his brother FaZe, Brandon is also a web personality. He first began by posting videos on Vimeo albeit sparingly. However, his web fame shot in 2015 with the creation of his YouTube Channel Brawadis which has over 2.4 million subscribers and over 372,000 views. Additionally, he has another channel, BrawadisNBA dedicated to his love for NBA. The boys frequently feature each other on prank videos and vlogs on their respective channels.
Brandon in 2015 began dating his girlfriend named Jackie.
FaZe Rug Mom
Like his brother, FaZe Rug frequently features his mom on his YouTube Channel. Rug refers to her as Mama Rug. Though her real name remains unknown, it is a known fact that she was born on January 12th, 1964. Faze dedicated this Twitter post to her on her 2017 birthday.
Happy birthday to my mom ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNs1K8h0X2
— Rug (@FaZeRug) January 12, 2017
Mama Rug has capitalized on her son’s YouTube fame to establish her own YouTube Channel titled Mama Rug and Papa Rug, making her a YouTube personality herself. She has over 692 subscribers on the channel.
Papa Rug is FaZe Rug’s dad and his often featured in his videos. His real name is Ron Awadis and he was born on February 16, 1964.
In October 2017, Mama Rug got to receive her dream car from her son FaZe.
Yesterday I did something that I’ve dreamt about doing since I was a kid, I bought my mom her dream car! I seriously couldn’t have done this without you guys, so I owe it all to you 🙏🏻 Keep up the amazing support, and I hope I can inspire people to do big things, that’s what I thrive for. Much love ❤️
It must be good to be Mama Rug.
FaZe Rug Girlfriend
Rug began dating fellow YouTube star Molly Eskam in 2015. In addition to being a Youtube vlogger with her own self-titled channel, Molly is also an actress, swimwear, and lingerie model.
Molly was born on September 29, 1998, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to parents Kent and Laurie Eskam. She later relocated with her family to Carlsband, California where she spent most of her childhood. Molly has two brothers named Chance and Chase.
FaZe Rug Net Worth, House, Car
In his early twenties, FaZe Rug has earned an insane amount of money from vlogging. From buying his mom her dream car and moving the family into a huge mansion, the youngster has achieved what many older adults can only dream of. Even FOX news has recognized his achievements.
In addition to his vlog money, FaZe also earns from selling his own merchandise online. FaZE Rug’s net worth is estimated to be $2 Million.
FaZe Rug has two cars; a Lamborghini Huracan which he customized in October 2017. The Lambo’s starting price is $200,000.
His other car is a 2016 Range Rover Autobiography which sells from $85,000.
That’s not all, FaZe Rug has a house of his own. He moved out from his parents’ and began staying on his own from September 2017. He has revealed pictures of his new home to fans on Instagram.