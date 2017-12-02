Faze Censor is famous American Youtuber and a Fitness Model who is best known as a Two-time Call of Duty National Champion. He is also known as Doug Censor Martin and as a director of Call of Duty clan, Faze Clan.

FaZe Censor started his career as a gamer at a very young age, playing the Nintendo classics. His made a name for himself in Call of Duty beginning with Call of Duty: Black Ops. He has also appeared on many commercials gaming teams such as

Team EnVy, Quantic, Strictly Business and Prophecy and so on. Currently, he is a sponsored athlete of Gymshark G Fuel Energy.

FaZe Censor was born Douglas Taylor Martin on August 21, 1994, in Long Island, New York. He is currently 23 years-old. growing up a shy child at school who often faced bullying, FaZe made video gaming his best friend playing classic Nintendo games like Pokemon, Zelda, and Mario. He was also an athletic kid in school, and also played for the school football team, but he was not as obsessed with sports as he was with video games. Today, his passion has paved the way t his stardom.

FaZe Censor Net Worth

Faze has become a household name not just because he is a fitness model, but mainly because he is known for his personal YouTube channel called Faze Apex which has over 2.2 million subscribers growing by thousands of new subscribers daily and has accumulated over 321 million views.

Faze Censor YouTube channel was created in November 2011 and by January 2017, he has already had over 2 million subscribers from all over the world making it one of the fastest growing YouTube channels. His Most Popular YouTube Videos include My Sister Pulls Knife On Killer Clown!, Most Embarrassing Experience! (Losing My VIrginity), Surprising Faze Apex!! and many more. He also often posts “how to” videos to guide his fans to a healthy lifestyle and inspires them to live up to their full potential.

Faze Censor net worth is boosted by his income from merchandise sales, sponsorship and competition winning. His annual income is therefore estimated to reach about $400,000 from the YouTube ads and his net worth should be about $1.5 Million.

Faze Censor Girlfriend, Relationship With Yanet Garcia

Doug Censor is a cute looking guy but unlike most famous personalities, he is not confused about his dream woman. He has a girlfriend named Yanet Garcia, a hot a Mexican model and a meteorologist that has also made a name for herself on the social media.

FaZe fell in love with her after watching her in a YouTube video. He immediately expressed his infatuation in a video on his channel, which led his followers to flock to Yanet’s social media profiles. The two eventually started exchanging messages and he later visited her in Mexico. They have made their relationship public and often appear on videos together. He even inspired her to create her own YouTube channel titled “iamYanetGarcia”.

Yanet Garcia stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and she is very health conscious. She often tries to exercise in her free time and she practices boxing quite often. Like her boyfriend, the model often hits the gym and goes for jogging quite frequently. She also regularly publishes work-out posts on social media and shows off a range of exercise techniques for those who would want to have her kind of body.

Janet’s forecasts on YouTube have notched up more than 20 million views, even though her predictions way out of date. Both the eSport player and the supper hot Mexican lady started dating in 2015 which hit many headlines at the time. The two have also been open about their relationship and sharing the moments together on the networking sites.

Gorgeous weather reporter Yanet’s net worth is about $3 million and she reportedly earns about $700 thousand every year. Presently she works for a Mexican TV station named Televisa’s Monterrey News. She has over 2.5 million followers on her Instagram page and she also possesses a YouTube channel where she talks about beauty tips and also shows the procedure to maintain a healthy body.

Quick Facts About Faze Censor

Real Name: Doug Martin

Popular Name: Doug Censor Martin

Profession: Gamer and Fitness Model, YouTuber

Born: New York

Date Of Birth: 21 August 1994

Age: 23 years old [2017]

Height: 5 feet 10 inches [1.78 m]

Weight: 82 kg Approx.

Girlfriend: Yanet Garcia

Nationality: American

Facebook: facebook.com/FaZeCensor/

Twitter: Twitter.com/FaZe_Censor

Instagram: instagram.com/faze_censor/?hl=en

Youtube Channel: youtube.com/user/CENSAT1ON