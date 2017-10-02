Some actors get to catch your fancy the moment you see them doing their thing. That is Falk Hentschel for you. The man who acted in some great movies such as White House Down and Transcendence is also a choreographer and dancer.

Fans of Hawkman, most especially, would relate with this actor and his acting prowess and the performance of the Legend of Tomorrow’s actor.

Even though thanks to the screen there are many things we know about the man, there are as well many that are unknown.

Falk Hentschel Bio/Wiki

It was in Leipzig Germany that Falk Hentschel was born on April 26, 1985. After spending a little part of his childhood in Germany, Falk and his brother moved to England with his parents, Jörg and Martina.

The actor Grew up switching places between Germany and England. It was after he was through with his education that he decided to move to the United States where he is able to make a name for himself less than 12 years after moving.

Falk Hentschel Professional Life

Because his mom was a huge fan of Dirty Dancing, she got him into dancing. This is true because it was because of all the fuss she was making about dance and dancers that got him to appreciate the art and even become a fan in the first place. And so he began at the age of 14 with Latin ballroom dancing, mambo, and a little bit of salsa before expanding. He was put in a dancing school to improve his dancing.

As a dancer, he worked with people including Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Paulina Rubio, and others. As a choreographer, he got to work on many music videos and tours in Canada and Asia. He was also a part of Justin Timberlake’s Justified tour.

At the same time, he was a dancer, Falk Hentschel was also into martial arts, but he later decided to call it quits when he realized “I should probably not get my nose broken anymore.”

After being a dancer since he was only 14, the art led him on as an actor. However, before taking acting fully, Falk Hentschel was writing and producing shorts, which got it all together for him.

It was thanks to this that the versatile man was able to get himself a manager who helped him in starting professionally with Knight and Day which he was a part of with A-stars such as Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. That was his first studio film and his delivery was massive enough to open many new doors for him.

Before then, however, Falk had appeared on the Emmy Award-winning show, Arrested Development. He also wrote and produced shorts within this time which were successful.

After Knight and Day, Falk got other projects including The Closer, Revenge, White House Down, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. He will appear in The Women of Marwen by Robert Zemeckis which will be released in 2018.

Apart from choreography, dancing, and acting, Falk Hentschel has also found love in archery, surfing, and different other things.

Falk Hentschel Married, Dating, Girlfriend

No, Falk Hentschel is not married. And as it seems, the Hawkman is yet to find himself a Hawkwoman or maybe he has decided to keep her hidden from the public as he has not been known to have a girlfriend at the moment.

Interestingly enough, there is no history of him dating anyone in the past. While this may be so, it could as well be that he has dated someone or more, but because he is a private person, it is very hard to know for sure.

One thing known for sure is that in his teenage years when he was in dance school he got the relationship experience.

Falk Hentschel Body Measurement

Falk Hentschel is a good looking well-built man who is evidently athletic. He ensures that he stays fit by being involved in different exercises including running, basketball, boxing, and much more.

The 32 year old actor has a height of 5 feet 11 inches and a weight 62 KG. He has broad shoulders and a very strong look.