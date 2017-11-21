Eva Pilgrim is a famous news anchor and prominent Korean journalist. She is well known, having built a largely successful career as a news reporter. Her career has seen her serve at several stations in WV, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Columbia, NC and Bluefield. Currently, she works for ABC News as their correspondent, having worked previously as a reporter at WPVI, WVVA and WXIN TV.

Despite their raving successes, some celebrities choose to live a normal life and the talented and very beautiful Eva is one of those celebrities. You can read below all you may want to know about Eva Pilgrim.

Eva Pilgrim Wiki/Bio/Ethnicity

She was born in Seoul, South Korea to a military family on August 30, 1982. She is the daughter of Korean-American parents who moved to the United States of America. Her family moved around the country a lot and this made her spend her childhood traveling from part of the country to another. Eva Pilgrim nationality is Korean and belongs to Korean-American ethnicity.

Eva Pilgrim obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. While she was at the University of Florida, she was a member of the debate team and played an active part in delivering the school’s speech. After that, she attended the University of South Carolina. She is a lover of music and she plays the piano and the violin.

Eva Pilgrim Career

Eva Pilgrim career began in 2002. Then she was the web producer at WIS-TV in Columbia. It was her first media job and she worked at it until 2004. Thereafter, she made a career move to join WVVA in Bluefield and worked there for almost two years (2004-2006) as the morning anchor and reporter.

She again quit the WVVA and joined Fox Charlotte also as and news reporter and anchor in December 2006. She also didn’t last long there as she was on the move again after three years (in May 2009). While she was working in Fox Charlotte, she reported on taxi drivers who refused to pick and discriminated against disabled persons in wheelchairs. She also reported about a woman who swindled military officers across the country.





Eva is famed for her bravery and accuracy in her reporting. She left Fox Charlotte for WXIN TV in November 2009 where she worked for three years and one month until she left in November 2012. She joined WPVI in December 2012 and continued working as an anchor and reporter in action news. Eva Pilgrim currently works as a news correspondent for ABS News.

This very vibrant and super talented journalist, to her credit, has earned numerous plaudits and awards as a result of her reporting and investigation. She has covered many major national events such as the Pope’s historic visit to the US, the Indiana State Fair stage collapse, the Amtrak derailment, the Sago Mine disaster and much more.

Eva Pilgrim Height/Weight

Eva Pilgrim advocates eating healthy and exercising regularly which would account for her perfect well-tuned body. Her height and other body measurements are very much available. She stands tall at the height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 48 kgs. Eva Pilgrim’s height perfectly matches her weight. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Eva Pilgrim Dating/Boyfriend

Not much is known about dating history of Eva Pilgrim and thus there is almost no information on her past relationship if any. It has, however, been rumoured that Eva Pilgrim was in a relationship with Micah Caskey, a criminal prosecutor of the county’s courthouse. But none of the above mentioned have come out to either confirm the rumour or deny it. Maybe she loves to keep her profile secret.

Eva Pilgrim Married/Husband

Eva Pilgrim is officially unmarried now as there has been no news or photos on the internet to say otherwise or that relates to her getting married. However, she is currently in a relationship with rising singer and winner of the Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star competition, Clayton Anderson. He (Clayton) started his singing career after he won the award in 2008. The couple has been together for a long time with their relationship reported to be stable and may take them to the altar soon.

She posted a picture of her handsome boyfriend on his birthday last year, wishing a happy birthday and recently too, she posted a picture on Instagram with ‘prince charming’, with the caption;

“Squeezing little time for love.”

Eva Pilgrim Social Media

Eva Pilgrim is very active on social media and has a huge following. She has over 15,000 followers on Instagram and more than 16,000 followers on Twitter. Her official Facebook page has more than 36,000 followers and 36,000 likes.

Eva Pilgrim Quick Facts

Born on August 30, 1982, in Seoul, South Korea.

Holds Korean ethnicity.

Attended the University of Florida to complete her Bachelor.

Started her career through WIS-TV network as a web producer.

Currently, works at ABC network as a news correspondent.

Dating Clayton Anderson who is a singer by profession.

Loves playing the violin, the piano and riding on the motorbike.