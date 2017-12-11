Erin McGathy is an American podcast host, artist and comedian who is a force to reckon with in the industry. She’s mostly known for her work on This Feels Terrible, as co-host of Human Conservation along with Wayne Federman and Harmontown.

Erin McGathy Wiki, Bio

Erin was born on December 5, 1985, in Japan, but she was raised in San Diego, California by her parents who were preachers. She holds a Japanese nationality and belongs to the Asian ethnicity.

Her love for comedy was found as far back as high school where she started her improvisational comedy. At a very early age, she picked interest in the field of acting, leading her to pursue a career in TV, anchoring as well as doing comedy. While she has been active in the field since 2017, McGathy, 31, first rose to fame as the host of This Feels Terrible. She later went on to become a co-host on Human Conversation along with Wayne Federman and the “comptroller” of the Harmontown podcast.

In 2007, she launched her career in acting by performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Subsequently, her solo show This Feels Terrible aired at the theater after three years.

Alongside fellow comedian Wayne Federman, Erin co-hosted the podcast Human Conservation in 2015. They would discuss different oft-delightful and meandering topics without the need to bring technology on board.





Erin McGathy Wedding, Family, Divorce

Family life is not really one of Erin’s forte, or so it seems. She was married to her boyfriend Dan Harmon who makes a living as an American writer, producer and voice actor. The couple got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in November 2014 at Los Angeles Natural History Museum. Harmon threw a huge wedding and publicized their wedding news on his podcast as well.

However, their marriage lasted for barely a year before it hit the rocks. Their divorce may have raised a few eyebrows and Erin had to take to social media to make a public statement regarding the end of her marriage.

She wrote;

“Sad to announce that @danharmon and I are divorcing. We ask that you respect our privacy as we discuss it openly on our respective podcasts.”

While Erin is currently single and not showing any sign of dating anyone, her husband Dan Harmon appears to have moved on. He entered into a relationship with a new girlfriend, Cody Heller after the couple split up. Apparently, being in the same space and profession does not mean happily ever after for couples.

As a producer and voice actor, Harmon created and produced the NBC comedy television series Community, co-created the Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty and co-founded the alternative television network/website Channel 101.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harmon was a member of ComedySportz Milwaukee. In 2011, Harmon started hosting a monthly live comedy show and podcast at Meltdown Comics in Hollywood called Harmontown which turned to a weekly offering after he got axed from Community. The show is co-hosted by Jeff B. Davis.

For the most part, Harmontown has featured a regular segment where the hosts played an ongoing campaign of pen-and-paper role-playing games, first Dungeons & Dragons, and later Shadowrun, with the help of show Game Master Spencer Crittenden. The show has featured guests made up of Hollywood personalities as well as Harmon’s ex-wife, podcaster Erin McGathy.

As a result of their short-lived romance, Erin and her ex-husband did not get the chance to beget any offspring. Thus, when they split, there was really nothing that could possibly bring them together except their line of work. Notwithstanding, they remained good friends.

In January 2016, Erin moved to Dublin, Ireland from California in a bid to put the past behind her and live a happy life as well as pursue her career further.

Apparently, the 31-year-old actress and comedian has really worked hard for the things she’s enjoying now. She has made an attractive amount of money from her career over the years, giving her life that luxurious touch. While Erin’s net worth has not been made public yet, her former husband, Dan Harmon, seems to be raking in the dollars as a renowned American writer and actor. His net worth is reported to be around $5 million.