Erin Coscarelli is an American sportscaster who has made a name for herself since joining the National Football League Network in 2014. She has hosted highly rated shows like NFL HQ, a weekday morning show, and NFL AM. As of 2017, Coscarelli serves as the host of Fantasy and Friends.

Her knowledge of football has garnered her quite a number of fan following on social media. Her Instagram boasts over 62,000 followers and her Twitter followers are over 42,000. She is also active on Snapchat with the handle erincoscarelli.

Here is a detailed look at Erin Coscarelli journey to sports reporting fame as well as the details of her personal life.

Erin Coscarelli Bio

Erin Coscarelli was born on the 8th of May in Los Angeles California. She attended the University of Southern California from where she graduated with a degree in Communications and Journalism. A tomboy in high school, Erin was always passionate about sports. In college, she was a member of student-produced Annenberg TV News and KSCR-AM.

After graduation, Erin kicked off her professional career working for the likes of ESPN and NBC Sports. At ESPN, she covered the Summer X Games & World Series of Poker, as well as the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

In 2011, she began working at Fox Sports as the anchor of daily update show on all current sports news, Fox Sports Flash. The role lasted for 11 months.

Up next was a 5-month stint at Pac 12 Network as a sideline reporter on all college football games. One month into her Pac 12 sports role, Erin began working simultaneously at Fox Sports West as a sideline reporter. Both duties ended at the end of 2012.

Erin kicked off the new year 2013 with a new job at Comcast Sportsnet Bay Area as an anchor and reporter.

It didn’t take long before her exceptional reporting skills caught the attention of the NFL Network who employed her in July 2014.

Erin’s NFL Network debut was no doubt the biggest break of her career. She began at NFL Network as the host of a new morning show NFL AM (aka NFL All Morning) with Rhett Lewis. The show was replaced by the NFL HQ which Erin also hosted before being renamed again to Good Morning Football.

Upon the name change, Erin began hosting fantasy football show Fantasy and Friends.

When Erin isn’t reporting sports or watching a sports game, she involves herself with charitable causes. She is a member of Young Professionals Council of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The non-profit organization provides almost 100,000 children with pediatric health care.

Erin Coscarelli Married, Husband, Boyfriend – Jonathan Chironna

Thanks to social media, fans are able to get a sneak peek at the personal lives of their favorite sports presenters. That, however, is if they maintain an active one like Coscarelli does.

Erin has occasionally shared pictures of her and Jonathan Chironna, the man she is dating and now engaged to.

While we cannot ascertain for how long the two have known each other or began dating, it is obvious that there is no going back for these two.

Just read how she gushed about him after he gave her a romantic treat on her 2017 birthday;

“Thank you for the most special birthday yet, @jonathanchironna. 2017 has already been so good to us. I’m excited for the rest of forever by your side! Super awesome romantic birthday–CHECK ✔️ THAILAND here we come! 💃🏻🕺🏽🌴💫☀️💋#soulmate #fiance #forever #loveofmylife💕”

Jonathan’s Instagram account features even more intimate pictures of him and Erin. Like this one…

And this one…

Jonathan is a model, actor, and businessman born on August 10, 1987. He has appeared in films like Grand Escape (2014) and Please Hold’ (2016). He is the founder of CM Pizza Corp and Salad Concepts Inc.

Erin Coscarelli Body Measurements

Erin’s body is one of her priorities, in other words, she doesn’t play with her workouts and the results are obvious. She kills every dress she struts to the NFL set.

Here is a video of her hitting the gym.

Erin’s body measurements are; 34-24-36 inches.

Height: 5 feet 10 inches.