Advertisement

The name Eric Hartter is almost unanimously unknown except it is cross-referenced with one very popular name – Eminem. We all know that Eminem has three daughters: Alaina, Hailie and Whitney. He sings about them frequently in his songs. Many do not know, however, that not all three are his biological children.

Eric Hartter is connected with Eminem for two reasons alone. He hooked up with Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly after she and Eminem separated for the first time. They had a daughter, who was subsequently adopted by Eminem, Whitney Scott Mathers.

Eric Hartter Wiki, Daughter, Family

Nothing is really known about Eric Hartter, except his status of biological fatherhood, his violations and run-ins with the law and the fact that he is a professional tattoo artist.

Eric Hartter has never spent any time with his daughter, Whitney. In fact, he is so estranged from her that he could not even make it to the hospital on the day she was born. This is because at the time there was an arrest warrant out on him for peddling drugs and he was on the run. Consequently, his name wasn’t put on her birth certificate.

How did Eric’s and Kim’s path cross? Kimberly met Eric Hartter soon after she had ended her marriage to Eminem. Prior to Eric, Kim and her twin sister, Dawn Scott lived at Eminem’s mother’s house after they fled their own home. The iconic rapper fell in love with her and they had a child, Hailie Mathers, in 1995 and got married four years later. Eminem reportedly caught Kimberly on occasion cheating on him. He eventually divorced her in 2001 and even penned some lyrics to that effect.

See Also: Fetty Wap: What Happened To His Eyes? Son, Kids, Wiki, Height, Girlfriend





Kimberly did get back with Eminem – although it didn’t last – but not before her time with Eric Hartter. Her short-lived time with him produced their daughter, Whitney Scott Mathers on 16 April 2002, six months after her break up with the emcee. This clearly means that Kim was seeing Eric before the split. However, Eric Hartter was a drug dealer and was more focused on staying away from prison.

Sometime after Whitney was born, she started seeing Eminimen again and finally moved back in with him. Since Eric Hartter was not in a situation to handle his responsibilities, Eminem assumed full legal responsibility for Whitney. Eric was also never allowed to see his daughter.

Eric Hartter asked to see his daughter a couple of times and on one of these conversations with Kim over the phone, she dared him to take her to court if he wanted to see his daughter. Eric clearly had the right to that and to seek for a paternity test. It would have definitely confirmed that he was the father of Whitney. But of course, Kim knew that he couldn’t risk bringing the law into the matter without getting arrested himself. Eric’s assumption was verified by Warrant Officer Clint Rice during an interview. Rice is the officer that was charged with bringing Eric Hartter to book.

See Also: Eminem’s Mom, Sister, Brothers And Family

Eric Hartter’s Family, Relationship With Eminem and Other Facts

Eric Hartter’s mother, Marie Hartter, lamented that she didn’t get the chance to see her granddaughter grow and that Kim cut her out of the little girl’s life as soon as she went back to Eminem. She even decided to sue Eminem to this effect back in 2005.

The relationship between Eric Hartter, Eminem’s and Kimberly Mathers has never been smooth. It has been characterised by lawsuits, arrests, and every other legal action possible and in all this time, Whitney Scott Mathers has never met her biological father. Whether she will decide to search him out herself when she turns 18 is a debate better left for the future. But it is clear for now that Eminem is the only father she has ever known and she is fine with that.

While Eric remains out of the way, Eminem can shower all the love and compassion he wants to on his daughters. He also enjoys a much better relationship with Kimberly nowadays although the two remain separated. Whitney Mathers says that she enjoyed growing up with her father. She also spends most of her time with her sisters Hailie and Alaina. Hailie is Eminem’s only biological daughter with Kim and she is also following in her father’s footsteps as an emcee. Eminem’s oldest daughter, Alaina is also adopted and is the daughter of Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott, who died in 2016.