Eric Allan Kramer is an American-Canadian Actor born on the 26th of March 1962. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to a Canadian Football Player father, Roger Kramer. He is an American and of white ethnicity.

He is popularly known for his role in the TV series “Good Luck Charlie” as Bob Duncan. While in high school, he was a normal kid who did regular things like playing and watching Television. However, Eric Allan Kramer’s conception towards life changed and what he wished to perform transformed when he visited the University. While in the University of Alberta at Edmonton, he attended the BFA Program which resulted in his curiosity towards Movie Theatre. It also led to his career in fight choreography.

Eric Allan Kramer’s Acting Career

Eric Allan Kramer made his acting debut in 1987 by portraying Luke Collins in the television film The Gunfighters. He played Thor in NBC’S The Incredible Hulk Returns and rose to fame after portraying the lead role of Dave Rogers in the TV series The Hughleys.

His breakthrough role was in 2010 with him portraying Bob Duncan in the TV series Good Luck Charlie. He has since appeared in numerous films and television shows including Robin Hood: Men in tights and True Romance. He has also made appearances in notable television shows such as; Two and a Half Men, Wizards of Waverly Place, Growing Pains, Cheers, How I Met Your Mother, and lots more.

Allan has continued to be a stage member of the Antaeus Classical Rep Company in Los Angeles. He has also received an Ovatti Award Nomination for his Role in the Wood Demon. At the urging of his friend, Gary Sandy, he moved to Los Angeles.





Measurements

Kramer’s hulking body landed him a wide variety of roles on TV. He has an Athletic build with a height of 6 feet and 3 inches (1.91m). He’s got blue eyes with blonde hair.

Eric Allan Kramer Weight loss

In the movie Good Luck Charlie where he played the role of Bob Duncan, Eric weighed 260 pounds. He played the role of a mid-aged cuddly big father with a protruding belly to four cute kids. However, in mid-2012, he started looking out for what he ate and was seen heading to the gym as his weight gain was beginning to kill his knees. Here’s what he had to say speaking to QMI Agency:

“At the start of the season, I was limping around with knee problems and felt really old and weak. When I looked at myself on the show, I didn’t recognize myself. I actually said, ‘Who is that guest star? and that’s when I said, Holy crap! Time to get back to the gym. ”

At the end of the filming season, he had lost 35-pounds which accounted for his muscle gain and made him look very young. His weight loss has been very inspiring to all of his fans.

He takes his gym time very seriously, this is seen with the way he is always tweeting puns about things not to say in the gym.

Eric Allan Married or Gay? His Wife and Family

The Canadian actor has been a victim of false rumors about his wife and son all over the tabloids. International sites such as Famous Birthdays had claimed Eric was married to James Bonci in 2013 and the pair had a son named Manny. Eric has since denied the fact of being married and having a son.

Eric got to know about the rumors that were spreading like a bonfire and on the 19th of July 2013, he took to his Twitter to say that he loves the internet as it has extended much news about his personal life even if they were false.

Currently, there is no verified information about his marriage, spouse, and children. This has confused many people about his sexuality. Some of these people have thought of him to be gay though he seems to be straight by sexuality.

Also, some other informational sites have claimed he has four children. They are Manny Kramer, Amity Kramer, Leianesse Kramer, and Sedona Harlan Kramer. Even his bio on his twitter account has full-time-father.

However, for a man who is upfront, we would think he would have said something if there was really a family. We can only assume he is busy with his professional life and his weight loss maintenance currently as they can be very demanding.

Net Worth

Although not fully verified, his online worth is approximated to be around $2 million. It is expected to increase with time as he is not really short of function.