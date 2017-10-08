Had Emily Swallow pursued her intent to build a career as a Foreign Service Officer, you wouldn’t have known her as Kim Fischer in “The Mentalist” or as Amara (The Darkness) in the eleventh season of “Supernatural”.

Arguably, “The Mentalist” and “Supernatural” are Emily Swallow’s high profile roles on television. In the former, a police drama television series created by Bruno Heller for CBS, the American actress portrayed a Senior Special Agent working with the FBI’s Austin field office.

Though her colleague regarded her attitude to work as reckless and inexperienced, Kim wouldn’t give a heck nor worry about what they think. Her priority was to give her best. Everyone agreed the character was cool and this earned Emily much admiration from viewers.

Meanwhile, in the fantasy horror television series (Supernatural) created for The CW by Eric Kripke, Emily portrayed the Darkness – God’s sister whom he betrayed and gave up in order to create the world. As the Darkness was powerful and destructive, God locked her away so she could do no harm

Eventually, the Darkness was unleashed. She rained destruction, damaged Lucifer’s cage in Hell and made it possible for Lucifer to have an influence on the outside world.

Emily Swallow is best known for her “Supernatural” and “The Mentalist” roles. And, is highly regarded for being Lisa Cameron in “How to Get Away with Murder”, Dr Michelle Robidaux in “Monday Mornings”, Dina Clarke in “Southland” and Detective Elizabeth Saldana on “Ringer”.

Records have it that Emily made her Broadway debut in 2006 when she performed in “High Fidelity”, a production based on Nick Hornby’s novel. Similarly, she made her big-screen debut portraying Brandi in “The Lucky Ones” – a comedy-drama about three wounded soldiers from Iraq who coincidentally embarked on a cross-country road trip together.

Emily Swallow Wiki, Bio

Emily Swallow was born in Washington DC to her parents, Gary and Jo Swallow on the 18th day of December 1979. She will soon celebrate her 38th birth anniversary.

Although she was born in Washington DC, Emily was raised in Jacksonville, Florida and Sterling, Virginia.

From what we gathered, Emily discovered her passion for acting while she was at Stanton College Preparatory School. It is said she played many roles in numerous amateur and professional theatre productions. Nonetheless, her plan was to become a Foreign Service Officer. Thus, she went to the University of Virginia and bagged a BA in Middle Eastern Studies.

But then, an audition for New York University’s Graduate Acting Program made her reconsider her initial plan. She eventually decided to move to New York and study acting after she was encouraged to do so by her theatre teachers. She studied for MFA in Acting at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Emily Swallow acting career kicked off with Broadway theatre productions. Some of her notable works include “Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “King Lear” and “Much Ado About Nothing”. Not long past, she was cast in Center Theatre Group’s production of Ayad Akhtar’s “Disgrace”. Also, she has performed in New York-based cabaret group, Jac ‘N Swallow alongside Jaclyn Huberman.

Emily Swallow Married, Husband

There’s no doubt about this, Emily Swallow has many admirers who’d love to date her. She isn’t only famous, she’s charming. Assuredly, this is why her fans are inquisitive about her love life. While most of them would readily ask questions like “Who’s Emily dating” others have searched for things like “Emily Swallow’s husband” on google.

Well, there’s no such person like Emily Swallow’s husband. The actress isn’t married. That’s as far as anyone can tell. Emily doesn’t fancy talking about her romantic affairs. In facts, it’s hard to find any rumour out there about who she’s having something special with. Virtually, nothing is known about this aspect of her life.

All that’s know is what she tweeted in February 2016. The tweet hinted she’s dating someone. But that’s all it was – a hint.

Emily Swallow Height, Body Measurements

Being attractive triggers a desire to know things people wouldn’t habitually bother to know about you. This is widespread among popular faces, and true for Emily Swallow. People are interested in knowing her height, weight and details of her body measurements.

Emily Swallow is 7 inches taller than 5 feet, she weighs 58 kg, her shoe size is 9 and her dress size, 8.

The measurements of her breasts, waist and hips are 37, 25 and 37 inches, respectively.