There is hardly any sports fan that is yet to be familiar or at least see the face of Elle Duncan. She is one of those women in sports journalism who are in the drivers’ seat.

Apart from doing her thing with the sports network ESPN, Duncan is also into other things including acting and writing.

For all her contributions and efforts, it has been very hard for accolades to escape her. She was awarded 2011 Inspiring Women Award by Atlanta Dream and was listed as one among the Top 25 Women in Atlanta by The Steed Society.

See Also: Dianna Russini, ESPN, Wiki, Bio, Wedding, Husband, Height, Measurements

Other recognitions that have come her way include being listed among Atlanta’s Top 30 under 30 (AUC Magazine), 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans (Jezebel Magazine) and Power 40 under 40 It List (Johnson Media).

Elle Duncan Wiki, Bio

Somewhere between her late 30s and 40s, Elle Duncan is a very private person hence she has kept all the details of her birth, family, and education well hidden from the prying eyes of the media.

Nevertheless, it has been gathered that the beautiful woman was born as Elle Lauren Duncan in Atlanta, United States. It was there that she spent her childhood.

The beautiful anchor began as an intern with the 2 Live Stews, on 790/The Zone. The show she hosted was a syndicated sports talk show which of course seems to be her best line of expertise. Soon afterwards, she moved to V-103 where she teamed up on the Ryan Cameron Show.

Concentrating on building her career, Ellen Duncan also took to contribute to the Atlanta Falcons radio network pre- and post-game shows. It was at the time she was also Atlanta Hawks sideline reporter. For SEC and ACC football games, Duncan was a freelance sideline reporter on Comcast Sports South.

Considering how good she was, the woman kept moving and in 2014, she joined NESN. With the Network, she served as an anchor, reporter, and host. Together with Sarah Davis, she co-hosted NESN Live Presented by Cross Insurance.

Although she stayed with the network for only 2 years, she handled more than an average Joe can. She was a reporter for the Red Sox and covered the Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

It was in 2016 that she made the big move to join other great women doing it big at ESPN. Soon enough, she was able to get a space for herself with the Network.

Although everything has always seemed flawless and clean with the woman, she didn’t make it all flawless with the law. She was arrested for DUI and reckless driving charges on April 28, 2013. At the time, she was still working as an Atlanta Hawks sideline reporter and 11Alive traffic reporter.

She was arrested after driving at a high rate of speed while travelling to southbound on Piedmont Road. The sports anchor who was said to have partied earlier that evening was driving a silver Mercedes at the time of the arrest.

The charges were later dropped.

Elle Duncan Measurements and Height

Beautiful and slim, Elle Duncan has a height that should be above 5 feet, even though she is more of average height that what most would consider very tall. She has a perfect slim body although her body measurement is not known yet. Like most other things about her.

Elle Duncan Married, Husband, Family

The beautiful Elle Duncan is married, and her husband is Omar Abdul Ali whom many have mistaken to be an actor. The two got married after a considerably long time of dating. Omar was said to have proposed to Duncan when they were on a vacation and they got married in Costa Rica.

The two got married in 2016. Going by what she said on twitter, that she got married at the age of 33, we can believe that Ellen Duncan is 34 years old.

i was 33 when i got married — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) March 5, 2017

Duncan and Omar celebrated their first marriage anniversary in Japan early in July 2017.

See Also: Crystal Marie Denha Spouse, Boyfriend, Wiki, Bio, Body Measurements

Net Worth and Salary

Considering the things that she has going for her including her bubbling career, it will be alright to assume that Duncan has a good net worth. And yes, we believe she is netting a very good pay as her salary from ESPN. That said, the actual statement of her net worth has not be revealed.