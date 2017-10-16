British actress Elizabeth Henstridge gained stardom in 2013 thanks to her role as Agent Jemma Simmons in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. A 2015 episode of the series, “4,722 Hours” centered around Henstridge’s character was critically acclaimed receiving incredibly high positive reviews. The episode was by The Atlantic named the best TV episode of 2015 and earned Henstridge the first professional award of her career – a TVLine Award for Performer of the Week.

Elizabeth Henstridge Bio/Facts/Parents

Elizabeth Frances Henstridge was born on September 11, 1987, in Sheffield, England, where she was raised by her family. Amazingly, she shares the same birthday with her S.H.I.E.L.D. character Jemma Simmons.

To clarify the speculations that Elizabeth could be related to Species actress Jemma Simmons, NO she’s not. Natasha is Canadian.

Henstridge attended Meadowhead School and later King Edward VII School. She attended the University of Birmingham where she graduated with a degree in Theater Arts. She then honed her acting skills training at the prestigious East 15 Acting School.

In 2010, Elizabeth had launched her professional acting career making her debut in the short films Easy Under the Apple Bough (2010) and “And the Kid” (2011). In 2011, she appeared as Emily in two episodes of the British soap opera, Hollyoaks.

Henstridge then moved to Los Angeles and was cast as the lead in CW’s TV Pilot, Shelter but it never aired. She landed her feature film debut in 2012 independent horror film “The Thompsons.” Henstridge also portrayed Kate in 2013 feature film Gangs of Tooting Broadway.

Elizabeth’s impressive performances landed her the role of Agent Simmons in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which ultimately became her breakout role thanks to its increasing ratings and positive reviews.

Her performance on S.H.I.E.L.D. earned her widespread recognition and also attracted more gigs her way. Her other feature films include Reach Me (2014) and 2016 horror film Wolves at the Door where she played Abigail Folger. The film is partly based on the Manson Family’s murders story.

On the small screen, Henstridge has managed to land a couple of voice roles, first in Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero where she voiced Princess and Ultimate Spider-Man vs The Sinister 6 in 2016 where she voiced Jemma Simmons. She reprised her Agent role in web series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot.

Henstridge is a supporter of Smile Train charity organization.

Elizabeth Henstridge Dating/Boyfriend

Henstridge has been dating American actor Zachary Burr Abel for over a year now. Like Henstridge, Zachary Abel has an ABC series to thank for his break out – he is best-known for his role as Carter Anderson in ABC Family series Make It or Break It. In 2010, the role earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Summer TV Star Male. However, he lost to Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding.

Another similarity between the couple is that they were born in the same month – September. Zachary’s being September 4, 1980, which makes him 7 years older than Henstridge.

While Henstridge has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Zachary. We speculate that the duo could have met on the set of Agents of SHIELD. How do we know this? From our investigations, we found out that Zachar filmed the role of Tad in a 2014 episode of Agents of SHIELD, but the scene was deleted and he was never credited. However, it is safe to say that it wasn’t all a waste for the American beau as he left with a trophy girlfriend.

Though Abel began his acting career in 2007, three years before Henstridge, he seems to have had less success compared to his girlfriend. Since his Make It or Break It role, Abel has only starred in a handful of gigs including guest roles in 90210 (2010), Awkward (2011), The Secret Circle (2011) and Criminal Minds (2017). He had a role in 2011 comedy film Night Club which was Sam Borowski’s directorial debut.

Before making it big with Make It or Break It, Abel longest-running role was an appearance in 4 episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. He began his career with a guest role in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

A notable difference between the two is that while it seemed Henstridge always knew that acting was her calling, judging from the fact that she studied theater arts in college, Abel seemed to have wanted something different as he studied finance and international business at Washington University in St. Louis.

The two have each taken to their social media accounts to dedicate sweet words to each other and share pictures of themselves.

Another love in Henstridge’s life is her little cute dog named Maggie.

Elizabeth Henstridge Body Measurements

Height: 5′ 4″ (1.63 m)

Breasts-Waist-Hips‎: ‎35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 cm)