Popularly known as EA Hanks, Elizabeth Hanks is a successful writer, editor and yes, you guessed it right, she is the only daughter of academy award winning actor Tom Hanks. Although Elizabeth Hanks was exposed to acting as a kid by her parents who were both active in the acting industry at that time, she decided to chart her own course and became a writer; this ended up being an amazing decision as she has enjoyed a good measure of success as a writer.

Elizabeth is the perfect daddy’s girl and sometimes travels around with her dad (even as an adult) while he shoots movies.

Bio and Early Life

The brown-haired beauty was born Elizabeth Anne Hanks on the 17th of May, 1982 in Los Angeles, California to celebrity actor Tom Hanks and his late ex-wife and actress Samantha Lewes. Elizabeth Hanks is their second child together.

Elizabeth was a kid when her parents got separated in 1984 and eventually divorced in 1987. Hence, she spent most of her childhood raised by her father and stepmom Rita Wilson, in Los Angeles as well as Sacramento, both in the State of California. This might be why she is really close to her father.

Education

Elizabeth Hanks graduated in 2001 with a diploma from the prestigious Archer School for Girls, an expensive private college preparatory girl’s school in the city of Los Angeles, California. She will then move to the city of New York, where she attended Vassar College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature in 2004.





She also spent a year between 2003-2004 in Scotland where she studied literature at the University of St. Andrews and is fluently proficient in English and Spanish.

Elizabeth Hanks Career

Elizabeth’s writing and editorial skills have brought her in contact with prominent and critically acclaimed newspapers, magazines, and blogs like: The New York Times, Vanity Fair Magazine, The Huffington Post (now called HuffPost) and The Guardian. She is currently working on her novel.

Elizabeth Hanks has earned a couple of filmography credits to her name as a result of her brief stint in acting. She played the character of the rude girl on a bus who refused to allow young Forrest Gump (played by Michael Conner Humphrey) sit next to her in the award-winning drama film Forrest Gump (1994). The movie also starred her father (Tom Hanks) as the main character (adult Forrest Gump).

She made a cameo appearance in the musical comedy-drama That Thing You Do (1996), which also happens to be her father’s directorial debut. After about 19 years away from acting, in 2015 she starred as Paula in Michael Lawson’s short-drama, Anchorage.

Wiki

Elizabeth Hanks has no proper wiki page allocated to her and this is because she lives a bit under the radar. However, she is believed to be a foodie and she has been known to play basketball for sport. She is also an ardent supporter of the United States’ soccer team and loves horse riding.

Is Elizabeth Hanks Dating or Married? Husband

Elizabeth is a bit secretive about her personal life and relationships. There is no concrete information as regards her love life but some unconfirmed sources are of the opinion that she is married because her Facebook status seems to suggest so. While some believe that Elizabeth might be in an unhappy marriage because of some of the comments she made in an article she wrote about turning 34, others feel that she is in a happy relationship with an anonymous man.

Though all these rumors remain unconfirmed, Elizabeth has remained covert about her love life and all we can do is wait and hope that some information might slip sooner rather than later, but for now, it is safe to say she is single.

Parents and Family

As earlier stated, Elizabeth Hanks is the second child of American actor, Tom Hanks and late actress, Samantha Lewes. Tom and Samantha got married in 1978 and after 9 years and 2 kids; Colin Hanks and Elizabeth got divorced in 1987.

A year after the divorce, Tom got remarried to American actress and singer, Rita Wilson and they have two sons named Chester ‘Chet’ Hanks and Truman Theodore. It was believed that Tom’s relationship with Rita might have been one of the crucial reasons why he got separated from Samantha.

Samantha Lewes lost her battle with bone cancer and died in 2002 leaving behind her two kids. Rita Wilson was reported to officially adopt Samantha’s kids Colin and Elizabeth. Together with Tom as well as her kids with Tom Chet and Truman, they all live together as one big happy family.