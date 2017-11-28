Known for her trademark ever-youthful look Elisabeth Harnois (pronounced as arn-wah), has been acting since she was 5 years old. She is most dominant on the small screen and is best known for her role as Morgan Brody in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2011 – 2015). Read on as we explore more facts about Harnois

Elisabeth Harnois Wiki, Bio

Elisabeth Rose Harnois was born on May 26, 1979, in Detroit, Michigan, to parents who owned a flooring company. However, she was raised in Los Angeles. Harnois was an only child for 8 years before her parents had other children – 4 boys. “I was kind of like the third parent because I was 8 years old when the oldest one was born,” the actress said about her family. “I adore them – they’re good kids. They’re excited about watching me on TV, which is great.”

Harnois began her acting career at the early age of 3 when she began appearing in TV commercials. At the age of 5, she had acted in two feature films including One Magic Christmas (1985) and Where Are the Children (1986) both Disney productions. Harnois attended St. Mel’s School in Woodland Hills and Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley, California.

She attended college at Wesleyan University where she graduated in 2001 with a degree in film studies. Harnois continued her career appearing in numerous commercials and taking up main voice roles in animated TV shows. Her next main acting role was as Emily in Timeless Tales from Hallmark.

Read Also: Merritt Wever Married, Boyfriend, Gay, Walking Dead, Weight Loss, Emmy Awards

In 1990 Disney picked her to play the lead role of Alice in Adventures in Wonderland from 1992 – 1995. While on the show, she guest starred in other shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Client, and Boy Meets World.





In the late 1990s, Harnois had a role in two TV films; The Warlord: Battle for the Galaxy and My Date with the President’s Daughter. However, her most notable role was that of a mentally unstable character in Carl Colpaert’s feature film Facade. She received much critical acclaim for her portrayal. Her subsequent feature films would include; Strangers with Candy (2005), Pretty Persuasion (2005), Solstice (2008) and more.

In 2006/2007, Harnois had a notable recurring role as Shelley Simon in CW drama series One Tree Hill. Harnois’ longest small, screen role is that of Morgan Brody in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Elisabeth Harnois Age

Elisabeth Harnois age is always difficult to believe as she has that ever-youthful appearance. “Whether it’s a blessing or a curse, I have always played someone like 10 years younger,” the actress once said to the media.

In 2005 when she played opposite the then 16-year-old Evan Rachel Wood, Harnois was between 23 and 24 years old.

Read Also: Stephanie Abrams Married, Husband, Net worth, Measurements

“When I was 23 or 24, I was playing 15, opposite Evan Rachel Wood, in a movie called Pretty Persuasion (2005). She was 16 and nobody in a million years would have thought I was that much older than her.”

Elisabeth Harnois Married, Dating Boyfriend

Harnois keeps her romantic life off media attention. Thus, making it incredibly difficult to tell with whom she is in a relationship or if she is even married. Back in a February 2005 interview with People, she revealed that she had been dating a guy (whom she declined to name) for three years.

While she declined to name the guy, she revealed that he was a TV producer. “He works in TV production, and he’s a great guy – that’s all I’ll say. I’m very taken,” she told people. But that was a long time ago, and if peradventure she’s still with that guy, then chances are that they are married.

Unlike other celebs who post about their family on their social media accounts, Harnois never does. A trip to her Twitter account shows that she can get very political and that she’s not a Trump fan at all. Speaking of privacy, her Instagram account is private.

Elisabeth Harnois Net Worth

Harnois no doubt has a wealth of Hollywood experience. That said, the earnings she gets per role has never been revealed to the public, thus making it difficult to ascertain her net worth. However, a number of sources have estimated her net worth to be over $1 million.

Read Also: Vanessa Marcil Bio, Married, Son, Husband, Boyfriend, Net Worth

Height: 5 feet 4.5 inches (1.64 m)

Dress Size: 6