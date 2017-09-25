You can’t talk about Peter Jackson’s blockbuster Lord of the Rings, FX television comedy Wilfred and Disney’s XD animated television series TRON: Uprising without the name Elijah Wood coming up or being mentioned.

Elijah Wood is a bag of talents – from acting (voice acting inclusive) to DJing, and producing.

Also See: David Anders Bio, Wiki, Married, Dating, Girlfriend, Height, Measurement

Demonstrating a gift for performing at a young age, his mother took him to an International Modeling and Talent Association annual convention in Los Angeles. Soon after, he began to get bookings for small parts on television.

His first appearance in a movie was in Back to the Future Part II (1989).

Wood’s first major film role, however, was in the ‘Barry Levinson’ historical family drama Avalon (1990). After that role, Wood became an in-demand child actor, appearing in a number of major films such as Paradise (1991), Radio Flyer (1992) and The Good Son (1993), in which he co-starred with Macaulay Culkin.

This was followed by a 1994 movie, North, for which he received his first top-billing. Although the film was widely condemned and a disaster at the box office, Elijah was praised as the only good thing to come out of it.

In 1996 Elijah Wood starred in a movie remake of an old TV show, Flipper. Many critics wondered if his ability as a child actor to capture an audience was wearing thin, as had many child actors’, but Wood deftly transitioned into a versatile performer with roles such as the endlessly curious Mikey Carver in Ang Lee’ ensemble film The Ice Storm (1997) and in Deep Impact (1998) and The Faculty (1998).

In 1999, Elijah featured in three movies that never made it into wide release: The Bumblebee Flies Anyway (1999) (released on satellite TV), Black & White (1999) (released on home video) and Chain of Fools (2000).

Wood is best known for portraying Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

His appearances in Lord of the Rings film trilogy was a major boost to his career.

The actor followed his work in the astronomically successful trilogy with a broad range of interesting screen roles and voice work, including a supporting role in Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), as well as the part of a sinister mute sociopath in Sin City (2005).

His voice acting expertise can also be seen in animated films as Happy Feet (2006) and 9 (2009), as well as on television series including American Dad! (2005) and Robot Chicken (2001).

Also See: Antonia Thomas Wiki, Bio, Dating, Married, Husband, Net Worth

Wood also played Ad-Rock in the Beastie Boys’ comedic video for Fight for Your Right Revisited (2011).

Elijah Wood Gay

In 2002 rumors went around that Elijah Wood and his co Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan were in a secret relationship in real life.

Elijah Wood who later addressed the gay rumors said he likes to surf the internet, look at those doctored photos that put him in compromising positions with men and just have a good laugh.

“There’s one that’s called elijahwoodisveryverygay, which is actually a personal favorite of mine, it’s absolutely hilarious,” Wood said.

“It’s this kind of joke Web site that maintains that they have proof that I am very, very gay in various photographs — photographic evidence (of me) holding hands with a male. Some of the “photos” are pretty realistic.”

“I was actually at a film festival once… and this fan came up with a gift… I open the gift in front of all these people that I’m talking to and it happens to be a photo from one of these Web sites of me and Dominic Monaghan making sweet love. If you didn’t know any better, it kinda looks real. These people have a lot of time on their hands and my hat’s off (to them) because it’s very good work.”

Also See: Jesse Lee Soffer Bio, Dating, Girlfriend, Height, Body Measurements

Elijah Wood Married, Wife

Well, Elijah Wood has never been married so he doesn’t have a wife. Considering his huge female fans, that seems a bit surprising right??

In 2014, Wood in a Q&A session on one of the popular social site, Reddit, expressed his views on marriage.

“I’ve always loved the idea of marriage. I’ve always found it a romantic notion, the idea of uniting in front of friends and family with the person that you’re in love with.

Obviously, the 36-years actor is yet to find himself that soulmate, he could walk down the aisle with, so let us just cross our fingers and await that moment we will hear the wedding bells.

Elijah Wood Girlfriend

Wood has been in a couple of relationships that didn’t work out. He was with a German actress Franka Potente, back in 2003 but their relationship didn’t last long, as the couple called it off the same year.

It wasn’t before Wood got himself another girlfriend, this time it was with an American drummer, Pamela Racine. Racine is also a former model as well as a drummer and dancer with her “gypsy punk” band named as Gogol Bordello.

The couple met in 2005 while shooting an adventure film, ‘Everything is illuminated’ where her group performed.

But they split in 2010 after more than five years of relationship. The reason behind their break up is rumored to be that Wood didn’t want to settle down.

Elijah Wood was last seen with fellow American actor, Kerry Bishe whom Wood shared the screen in the psychological thriller Grand Piano. The pair were seen in a romantic stroll as they had a hand in hand in Madrid.

Also See: Matthew Dowd Bio, Wiki, Dating, Married, Divorce, Children

Elijah Wood Net Worth/Height

The Charming Hollywood actor whose height is put at 5′ 6″ (1.68 m). He has a net worth of over $18 million.

Elijah Wood was born Elijah Jordan Wood on 28 January 1981, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Debbie (Krause) and Warren Wood, who ran a delicatessen. He is of English, German, Austrian, and Danish descent.

Wood has an older brother, Zack, born in 1974 and a younger sister, Hannah Wood born in 1983.

He was the first recipient of the NATO/ShoWest Young Star of the Year Award and was Presented at Academy Awards in place of Macaulay Culkin.

In 2005, Wood started his own record label, Simian Records. He was number 75 on vh1’s “100 Greatest Kid Stars,” and number16 in E’s 50 cutest child stars all grown up (2005).

In 2016, Elijah Wood claimed that Hollywood is in the grip of a child sexual assault scandal like that of Jimmy Savile in Britain.

According to the former child actor, pedophiles had been protected by some influential figures in the movie industry and that abuse was probably still taking place.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Elijah Wood said that he had been protected from abuse as he was growing up, but that other child actors aren’t fortunate enough as they had been regularly “preyed upon” at parties by industry figures.

Also See: Grace Miguel Bio, Wiki, Daughter, Dating, Married, Family, Net Worth

Wood said:

“You all grew up with Savile – Jesus, it must have been devastating. Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind. There is a darkness in the underbelly – if you can imagine it, it’s probably happened.

“That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people. They can be squashed but their lives have been irreparably damaged,” he added.

Wood is active on some social media platform like Twitter and the Facebook.