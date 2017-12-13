While he is not one of the most popular, Elijah Kelley is a very versatile American who acts, sings and dances, and it is for these that he became popular.

Having been around for a rather long time, Kelley is known more for his roles in movies such as 28 Days, Hairspray, as well as NBC’s 2015 live-musical event The Wiz Live!

Elijah Kelley’s Bio

Kelley was born on August 1, 1986, in LaGrange, Georgia. It was here also that the versatile individual was raised. For his education, he got his first from the Long Cane Middle School, and from here he went on to attend Troup County High School.

While growing up, Elijah had the dream of becoming a singer even more than he had of becoming an actor. Because of this, he was a part of the school’s show choir during his high school days But while he was doing this, he still wanted to be an actor and even as there weren’t many opportunities in LaGrange where he was raised, he still managed some local casting. What his parents had wanted was for him to go to college after high school, but what he wanted was to pursue his acting career. At the end of the day, his family decided to support him and his parents quit their jobs and moved to California where they believed he would get better opportunities.

Elijah Kelly’s Acting, Singing, and Dancing

Kicking on with his career, Kelley was lucky to have started out as a child with various appearances in some Coca-Cola commercials. As an actor, he got his first role as far back as 1998 in the TV show, Mama Flora’s Family. The next year, he played a role in another TV show, A Lesson Before Dying. He went on to appear in other TV shows including The Shield, Everybody Hates Chris, and most recently in 2017, Star (TV series).





He has also been part of a number of movies such as 28 Days, Take the Lead, Hairspray for which he gained much attention and accolades, Boys of Abu Ghraib and Strange Magic in which he did voicing.

As a singer, the actor revealed that he began his journey in the church where both his parents were in the ministry. As a result of this, he got to be a part of a travelling music group and that got him to perform in the gospel band.

He has been credited with the soundtracks of Hairspray, DisneyMania 6, and Sex and the City: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vol. 2. Also, Hairspray singles including Run and Tell That, Come So Far, and You Can’t Stop the Beat.

Elijah Kelley Gay, Girlfriend

As a young actor and singer who is both successful and good looking, there are many insinuations on Kelley, mostly because he is not married. One of the insinuations is that he is gay. Nevertheless, while the man has never come out to confirm or deny the claims, there are no strong indications that he is one. This is mostly because no one has been pointed out to be his partner.

Looking at his dating life, he has either been very successful at being secretive or he has not dated anyone in the past. There have been some rumors at a time, however, that Elijah Kelley’s girlfriend was Amanda Bynes. This turned out to be false as they were only very close.

In fact, in some deleted tweets, an account claiming to belong to the actress came out to announce that she was engaged to a man, Matt V whom she had been dating for 8 months. She didn’t deny this.

Elijah Kelley’s Net Worth

Considering that he is a man of much versatility and one who is always putting in much effort into all he is doing, it will only be fair to expect that the man has a fair net worth to show. As it is, Elijah Kelley’s net worth is $1 million which is quite fair.

What is even more interesting about Elijah, is that even though his name doesn’t appear among those who earn half of the world, he is very generous and is known for his philanthropy and the Elijah Kelley Foundation which he found to “liaison between underprivileged kids and their dreams in arts and entertainment.”

Elijah Kelley Facts

Age: 31 (August 1, 1986)

Marital Status: Single

Place of Birth: LaGrange, Georgia.

Occupation: Actor, singer, dancer,

Height: 5′ 6½” (1.69 m)

Net Worth: $1 Million