Elena Gant is a Lifetime reality TV personality who is best known for her appearance as the leading character in the reality series Little Women: LA.

Trying her luck in the field of acting, Elena never got deterred by her physical appearances, rather she used it to her advantage to make a name for herself across the globe. She is in fact, one of the most popular reality television stars.

The Rusian born American was born a dwarf and in her stories about her life as a child, she revealed that her parents tied her to bed for two years in an effort to correct her bowed legs and was at some times, stuffed in a trash can because of her height.

Elena Gant Wiki

The beautiful personality was born on July 14, 1987.She turned 30 by July 2017. Although she is an American actress, she has Russian roots and it is where her family resides.

Elena is also a self-proclaimed ‘Midget Britney Spears’ who wants to be a graphic designer but has achieved great success from her stint in the show as well as her performances.

She first came to the US to meet little people at a national conference and is sometimes referred to as the Shaq of little people, which might also involve something about being good with balls but doesn’t necessarily.

Interestingly, she has been earning some fat salaries from her appearances on Little Women: LA alongside other television series such as Access Hollywood, Chelsea Lately and the well-known Playboy Morning Show.

She also worked on Real Husbands of Hollywood and Non-Stop to Comic-Conn who is also set to appear on Bloodsucka Jones vs. The Creeping Death and had hosted the Reality TV Awards in 2015 along with introducing her own makeup line. Today her net worth is approximately 1.5 Million dollar.

Elena Gant Married, Kids, Age

Elena Gant is married to her husband Preston Gant and has been for about three years. She and her impressive 6 foot 2 inches husband got married in 2014 after dating for 3 months.

It was, however, rumoured that their engagement came about out of a need for a green card has been raised, but they seem legitimately happy together. The two renewed their vows in 2015.

Elena Gant is the only one in her group who is not dating a fellow little person – her husband is over six feet tall and African American. When asked why she married a man way taller than she is, she replied by saying that bigger is better which means that she loves bigger people even though she is of smaller stature.

She loves that he can pick her up. Which he does with ease because he’s approximately 3 times her height.

By February 2016, Elena surprised everyone when she announced that she was pregnant. It was followed by another bomb when she revealed she was expecting TWINS.

Elena was facing two types of high-risk pregnancy factors: dwarfism and twins. Her form of dwarfism means that she might never be able to have children, and that terrified her. Thankfully, Elena and Preston welcomed two healthy babies back in June.

When #miracles like these two happen in your life, it changes the whole angle and perspective you look at this world! #live #laugh #love

Elena never failed to let her fans to know how well she is faring with her two bouncing boys. She shared candid moments of what life is like as a wife with twins.Following the birth of children, she went through weight loss and looked younger and beautiful.

Elena Gant Body Measurement

Elena is in deed a queen of style and fashion. Though she lacks the good height, she is endowed with curvy and sexy body figure. Standing only 4 feet 4 inch tall, she only weighs 35 kg. The mesmerizing beauty is well famous for her slim and sexy body. Followed by dark brown eyes and blond hair.

She is an active media personality and has gained huge followers on facebook, twitter and Instagram.

Here is all the information you need on Elena’s body measurement

Height in centimetre: 132 cm, 4 feet 4 inches

Weight: 78 lbs (35.4 kg)

Measurement/figure size: N/A

Bra size / breast size: N/A

Hair colour: Blond

Eyes colour: Dark brown

Body type / Build: Slim

Shoe Size: Child 11