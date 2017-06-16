Elaine Quijano Married, Husband, Parents, Bio, Wiki

There is a lot to know about this media personality, and that is why we are so glad to be hopping onto the topic of Elaine Quijano married, husband, parents her bio and wiki. You may be wondering exactly who she is, but wonder no more as we are here to answer all your questions about this. We are going to dig right into this together, so without further ado, let’s delve into the topic Elaine Quijano married.

Elaine Quijano Married/Husband

A whole lot of people would love to know who Elaine Quijano married, it is a very relevant question, what other reason would we have to devote a whole sub-topic to it? Well, here is the answer to that question, Elaine is somewhat of a private person, but we were able to glean that there is no husband in her life. There have never been any particular rumors about her having a husband or kids.

In addition to that, there has been no evidence of her having a boyfriend, but it can be assumed that she is in a relationship or two. So, as far as we know it, ‘Elaine Quijano married’ is just a topic that a whole lot of people are very interested in. We will definitely, be on the look-out or any news that is related to her love life as a whole.

Elaine Quijano’s Parent

As we mentioned earlier, this media personality is a very private person and as such, there is not much information about any aspect of her life. Based on that information, it is quite clear that looking for information on her parents is a wild goose chase. All we know is that they are Philipino Americans who brought her up in the Skokie and Morton Grove suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

Elaine Quijano’s Wiki/Bio

So, Elaine Quijano is an American television reporter, the media personality formerly worked with CNN and she is currently a correspondent and anchor for CBS News. She was raised by her Filipino American parents in the Skokie and Morton Grove suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. She, later on, went to receive a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1995 from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.

Soon after graduation, she went on to start her career as an intern at WCIA-TV in Champaign, Illinois, in 1994, and later became a reporter/producer/anchor there. It was not up until 1998 that she left WCIA to become a general assignment reporter for WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida. The media personality was o CNNfficially on her way to the top.

She moved on to work as a correspondent for CNN Newsource, an affiliate of CNN, starting in December 2000. During her time at CNN, she covered a whole lot of important stories such as the September 11, 2001, attacks, the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and the Beltway sniper attacks. Later on, in 2004, Quijano joined CNN/US as a Washington, D.C.-based general assignment correspondent.

She covered a whole lot of ground in her time at CNN, so by 2006, she was named a White House correspondent for CNN and during that time she covered major stories of the George W. Bush administration, including the War on Terror, the unsuccessful bid for comprehensive immigration reform, and the 2008 financial crisis. By the next year, on December 23, 2009, she left CNN for CBS News as a general assignment reporter.

She did a whole lot of things at CBS as well, she covered Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, and the 2014 World Cup. In addition to that, her work has appeared on CBS This Morning and The CBS Evening News. By 2016, she was Quijano was named by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) as the moderator for the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, October 4, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

This made her the first Asian American to moderate a U.S. debate for national elected office in the general election and the youngest journalist to moderate a debate since 1988. In addition to that, it was also the first time a digital network anchor had been selected to moderate a national debate.