ABC’s highly acclaimed sitcom The Middle would shut its curtains after the 9th season and Sue Heck, the middle daughter played by Eden Sher would MOST likely be one of the most-missed characters. Sher has the long-running series to thank for bringing her widespread recognition. It wasn’t until she landed the role in 2009 that her career really opened up.

After numerous nominations, Sher in 2013 won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her Middle popularity brought her other notable roles in films like Veronica Mars where she played the role of Penny. Let’s explore more facts about this funny and super-talented actress.

Eden Sher Bio/Facts

Eden Rebecca Sher was born on December 26, 1991, in Los Angeles, California to Jewish parents. In real life, Sher is also the middle child having one older and one younger brother. Eden grew up to love acting and from the age of 8 in elementary school, she began performing in school plays as well as local theater productions. Like most child actors, Eden began by appearing in commercials for the likes of Capital One and Fruity Pebbles.

Her love for acting solidified after one of her recorded school plays led to her appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno where she, of course, performed various sketches.

In 2001, at the age of 10, Sher made her feature film debut in Stuck. She had a guest role in the final season of Fox drama series The O.C in 2003. Three years later in 2006, Sher landed a recurring role in Showtime’s comedy-drama Weeds. The same year, she had another recurring role in Sons & Daughters where she appeared in 11 episodes.

Not exactly encouraged with the slow start of her acting career, Eden made up her mind to go to college. She had attended a performing arts public school. However, before this time, she had done a pilot for The Middle and just when preparations were ongoing for college, she got called up that the show was picked for 13 episodes and then a whole season… and then more seasons.

“I was going to go to college. I had dreamed of being an actor, but oh, if it doesn’t happen, I applied to school. I really wanted to go to Barnard, and when they said no, I was like, ‘Oh, my life’s over,’” the actress told the media of her The Middle role.

She added; “And then a week later I was like, ‘Oh, well, the pilot I did in February just got picked up for 13 episodes.’ I was prepared for it to go for 13 episodes and be over. That’d be cool. If I did 13 episodes of a TV show and it aired, like, that’d be awesome. Then it got picked up for the whole season, and I was like, ‘We got a whole season.’”

The show’s first season received enormous critical praise which continued year after year, propelling Sher and her co-stars to national recognition.

Though filming the sitcom gave Sher little time for side projects, she still managed to land a handful. In 2012, she made a guest appearance in Pair of Kings. She appeared in Veronica Mars in 2014 and since 2015 she has been voicing the character of Star Butterfly on the Disney XD original animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Her 2017 endeavors include; Step Sisters, and The Outcasts.

Her long-running role might be ending in 2017 but Sher has done enough to prove her talents and movie lovers anticipates what the future holds for her.

Eden Sher Net Worth

Sher’s earnings from the film industry have never been made public. However, a couple of reliable sources have pegged her net worth to fall within the range of $1.5 million to $2 million.

In addition to acting, Sher loves reading and writing and has even earned from the proceeds of her own book. She released her first book “The Emotionary” in 2016. The book is simply “a dictionary of emotional words that don’t exist for feelings that do.” She created the words all by herself. The book was published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

“When I found out Penguin wanted to make The Emotionary, I couldn’t believe I was going to get paid to be obsessive, neurotic and emotionally self-indulgent, all things I do for free,” Sher said in a statement.

Eden Sher Dating/Boyfriend

Fans are eager to know if their favorite actress is dating and whom she might be with, but sadly, Sher is one of those actresses that prefers to keep thier personal lives away from the media. Since her career officially began in 2001, Sher has never been romantically linked with anyone. Fingers crossed that one of these days, she’d let fans in on that side of her.

Meanwhile, Catch up with her on Instagram and Twitter. You’d be treated to photos of her two uber-cute dogs and of course hilarious photos of Sher herself.

Eden Sher Height, Measurements, Tattoo

Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)

Eye Color: Light Brown

Body Measurements: 36-26-35 inches

Sher has three tattoos, that the media knows about. One is a Venus symbol on the top of her right foot.

She partially revealed another of her tattoos during an award show when she wore a red dress with several cut-outs in the middle that revealed a tattoo on her rib cage.

Eden has another tattoo at the top right side of her back.