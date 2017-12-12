Eddie Kaye Thomas nicknamed Leaf is a Television, stage/film actor and comedian who started acting at age 7. He came to be known for his role in American Pie film series as Paul Finch and is also famous for playing the role of Andy Rosenberg in the Harold & Kumar series.

As a prolific actor, films he has starred in include: American Wedding (2003), American Pie (1999), American Pie 2 (2001) American Reunion, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. He is a major cast of CBS show Scorpion (2014-2017) as Toby Curtis. He began providing the voice for Barry on American Dad in 2005.

Eddie Kaye Thomas Bio

Eddie is 37, born on October 31, 1980, in Staten Island New York City, United States. He is American and of white ethnicity, born and raised Jewish. He is an actor who rose to prominence as Paul Finch in the American Pie film series. He is also known for his roles as Andy Rosenberg in the Harold & Kumar series and as Jeff Woodcock in ‘Til Death.

Eddie graduated from New York’s Professional Children High School already a veteran of the Broadway stage. He went to acting school with American actor and director Adam Busch.

Eddie was 7 when he made his stage debut and began working at age 10 at Brooklyn Shakespeare Company, where he was seen in Richard III. Two years later, he made his Broadway debut by starring in the Broadway show Four Baboons Adoring the Sun. In the mid-1990s, he also appeared in the play The Diary of Anne Frank.





He made his on-screen debut by starring in a Canadian horror fantasy-themed anthology television series Are You Afraid of the Dark? which recounts ghost stories told by young members of the Midnight Society as they gather around a campfire. He then starred in the story about a possessed camera that destroys everything it shoots entitled The Tale of the Curious Camera which was aired on Nickelodeon. He also appeared in an American TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and made his feature film debut by starring in the 1996 movie Illtown.

He got his rise to fame as an actor in 1999 after he portrayed the role of Paul Finch in a teen sex comedy film American Pie. Thomas appeared in commercials for Blockbuster Videos of Snickers and Nike and also appeared in 311’s music video for Flowing. Eddie won the Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast in 2000 for movie American Pie.

He bought a mansion in Venice in 2015 for about $2.59 million after he sold his Hollywood Hill cottage for $900 000 a good bit above the asking price of $849 000.

It does not seem like Eddie is active on social networking sites like Twitter and Instagram and this means he does not like to upload his pictures and posts on those sites to share them with his fans. A lot of information on him and his interesting biography, however, can be got from wiki sites like Wikipedia and IMDb.

Eddie Kaye Thomas Parents

Although very little is known about Eddie’s parents, they must be very supportive to have allowed him to act from age 7. “I was really lucky,” Thomas says. “I paid my dues at 11, 12 and 13. When I was having my struggling years, my parents were feeding and housing me.”

Eddie Kaye Thomas Dating, Girlfriend

As hard as it is for celebrities to keep their personal lives personal since the attention of the camera follows their every move, some do succeed in keeping their personal lives to themselves. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas certainly falls in the group of celebrities who keep their personal matters to themselves; which leaves his fans with very limited details about the actor.

Eddie was spotted with Ari Graynor in 2008. Ari is an actress from the United States famous for her role in the TV series The Sopranos and Fringe. They were together for several years before they called off the relationship for reasons best known to them alone. There are no clues pointing to whether he has a new girlfriend/love interest, or if he is even married and has a wife.

Since there is currently no valid case about his being with anyone, there have been speculations that he may be gay. But such insinuations remain baseless since Eddie has not deemed it fit to address them.

Eddie Kaye Thomas Net Worth

Eddie Kaye Thomas is entirely devoted to his true passion of acting and has been in the industry for almost his whole life. Being such a deserving actor, his career has also rewarded him with a net worth of $5 million.

He was paid a salary of $600 000 for his role in American Reunion in 2012.

Eddie stands tall at a height of 6′ (1.83 m) and a body weight of 78kg.