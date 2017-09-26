Dylan Sprayberry is an American actor. He gained a lot of attention when he appeared as Clark Kent in the 2013 film – “Man of Steel” but is currently, most known for portraying Liam Dunbar on “Teen Wolf” – an American television series developed by Jeff Davis for MTV.

Sprayberry’s role as 13-year-old Clark Kent in “Man of Steel” got him nominated for the Saturn Award. He was nominated for the Best Performance by a Younger Actor category. That was in 2014.

In 2016, Dylan Sprayberry was again, nominated for the award. This time, he was picked for acknowledgement in the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series (Teen Wolf) category.

Dylan’s fame skyrocketed after he made his “Teen Wolf” debut. As he was anxious about the reception his appearance on the MTV series will get, he was excited it turned out great. The “Teen Wolf” debut earned him worldwide online followers.

To Dylan, it was the best birthday present; he turned 16 and his first episode in the series was well received. Of course, Dylan was thrilled by the number of fans following him on social media. Nonetheless, he was dismayed it’s difficult for him to keep up with the fans. He was quoted to have said:

“I have so many fans out there that are very loyal to me as an actor and as an artist. They deserve to see what’s going on with me and I want to keep them updated. (But), I suck at using my phone. I’m very bad with technology. I’m one of those people that, if you knew me very personally, you might think that I was born in the wrong era.”

Apart from “Man of Steel” and “Teen Wolf”, Dylan Sprayberry is known for his role in “Old Dogs”, “Shuffle”, and several television and film productions. He respectively appeared as Flynn, a homeless child, Rodney, Max and Sam in “Vanished – Left Behind: Next Generation”, “Cry of the Butterfly”, “Spooky Buddies”, “Bedrooms” and “Soccer Mom”.

Dylan Sprayberry Wiki, Bio

Dylan Sprayberry celebrated his 19th birth anniversary on 7th July 2017. Records have it he was born as Dylan Muse Sprayberry in 1998. His place of birth was Houston, Texas.

From what we gathered, Dylan attended the West University Elementary until 2005 when he moved with his family to California.

Dylan regards “Teen Wolf” as a major breakthrough in his acting career. He once said:

” …That was the first time I had ever been on a big movie set. I had done some smaller stuff, and I was working my way up, but that was the first time I ever felt like I was on a real set and could actually make something of myself.”

If you’re wondering what’s Dylan’s biggest challenge, it’s getting himself out of his comfort zone. The actor expressed this when he specified that he doesn’t have any interest in being a celebrity. “I want to be an artist,” he said.

Before Dylan got called-up for his “Teen Wolf” role, he was a member of a rock band called “The Dead Toms”. He informed other members of the band about the role he landed and asked them to carry on without him.

Dylan has a younger sister named Ellery Sprayberry. Like Dylan, she’s an actress.

Dylan Sprayberry Height, Muscles

The actor is 6 inches taller than 5 feet and, his body structure has always charmed his fans.

Sprayberry started building his body when he was turning 13. According to him, he was auditioning for “Man of Steel” and has never worked out. When he bagged the role, he hired a trainer and picked up some kickboxing skills.

It’s believed his body measurements are 43-16-33 inches respectively for his chest, upper arm muscles and waist.

Dylan Sprayberry Dating, Girlfriend

Sprayberry has been romantically linked to several ladies. This has made it difficult to identify who his girlfriend is.

For instance, it was said he and Alisha Heng Gillies were having something special in 2015. Neither Dylan nor Alisha confirmed this. Similarly, it circulated that Dylan and French model, Estelle Yves are lovers. Again, nothing was ever confirmed.

In 2016, it emerged that Dylan is dating Joey King. He has also been linked to Victoria Moroles, Samantha Logan and Adelaide H. O’Brien.