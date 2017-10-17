Today Show and NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer is one of the most popular meteorologists in America. Incredibly active on social media, Dylan doesn’t hesitate to update her fans with what goes on in her career and personal life. It’s almost as if she was in a reality TV show of her own but on social media, call her a reality social star? Whatever…

Dylan Dreyer is quite good at her job, constantly traveling across the country to cover one natural disaster or the other. Irma and Harvey were particularly stressful for her. She even got scared while covering the Category 5 Hurricane Irma and it took a sweet text message from her supportive husband to keep her going.

She revealed this via Today and even shared a shot of the text message with fans…

Born on August 2, 1981, in Manalapan, New Jersey, Dylan attended Rutgers University where she graduated in 2003 with a degree in meteorology. She immediately began her professional career and worked at WICU in Erie, Pennsylvania; WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island; and WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts.

She broke into the mainstream in 2012 when she joined NBC News.

Dylan Dreyer Salary, Net Worth

After years working for giant network NBC, Dylan has been able to amass a net worth estimated at $1 million. Her salary, though never revealed to the public is estimated to be in the tune of $300,000.

Her hardwork has afforded her the privilege to live in some amazing houses. Dylan previously lived in a palatial home in Boston which included a garage, attic and other storage space. However, after her 2012 marriage, she had to downsize to a 750 square feet one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, New York. The couple bought the home in 2012 for $580,000.

“I never in a million years thought I could downgrade to 750 square feet,” she told At Home with TODAY cameras of her Manhattan house. “Not to mention, share it with someone else.”

She revealed her favorite place in the home to be the kitchen, calling it the heart of the home.

“I love that the kitchen is open to the rest of the living space. “I love to cook and this way I don’t feel like I’m removed from everything else going on while I’m in the kitchen,” she said of the floor plan.

Dylan kissed the small house goodbye in late 2016 when they relocated to a new apartment. In December 2015, the couple listed the co-op for $862,000.

Dylan Dreyer Husband – Brian Fichera

Dylan married NBC News cameraman Brian Fichera in 2012. He is from Easton, Massachusetts. They first met when they were colleagues at WHDH, Boston. Atypical of Dylan, she set up a wedding blog and narrated the story of how they met.

According to the blog, Dylan first thought Fichera’s name was Tom. He had joined the NBC-affiliated network a year after Dylan and they both worked the morning shift.

She wrote on her wedding blog;

“When he started working more, he’d hang out more in the Weather Center with our friend Todd. The three of us starting hanging out more and more outside of work, building our friendship and getting closer. After a few years, we had a small party at Brian’s house which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realized I had totally fallen for him and from there it was history!”

Fichera proposed to Dylan in July 2011 on the front porch of his parents’ house in Easton. But it wasn’t much of a surprise to Dylan who revealed to Boston Globe that she knew. “When I saw there were roses and two glasses of champagne, I knew,” she said.

On October 6, 2012, the couple had their nuptials at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

Dylan Dreyer Baby – Calvin Bradley Fichera

After four years of marriage, the couple was ready to welcome their first issue to the world. Dylan on the Today Show announced on June 10, 2016, that she was pregnant with her first child.

“We weren’t in a rush to have kids and, to be honest, there was a time when we declared we never wanted kids!” Dylan revealed on Today.com.

“Then one day we both looked at each other and said ‘I want a baby!’ As usual, we were on the same page and it all just seemed right.”

Today Show reported that Dylan had a baby shower on November 22 at the Manhattan’s Hunt & Fish Club. Guests at the event included; Tamron Hall, Kathie Lee Gifford, Savannah Guthrie, Stephanie Ruhle, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

Dylan gave birth to a baby boy on December 17, 2016, at 11:52 EST. He weighed 8 lbs, 3 oz. The couple named him Calvin Bradley Fichera.

Since becoming a mother, Dylan has been taking her fans through her experience as a new parent. Like when she struggled with breastfeeding, she shared it with her fans. She realised that she had been underfeeding her baby after he appeared malnourished.

“The first three months, Calvin was looking thin and svelte — he looked like a nice, fit little baby,” Dreyer said. “We go to the doctor and the doctor says, ‘You’re really not feeding him enough food.’ I was exclusively breastfeeding. And he said, ‘[Calvin]’s getting about half of what he should get in a typical day.’ ”

She added…“And it broke my heart. I cried when he said, ‘You have to supplement with formula,’ because I felt like I’d let him down and my body couldn’t do what Calvin needed me to do.”

The doctor revealed that her breast had “small Tupperware” which contributed to her difficulty in breastfeeding the baby.

However, the family got to pass that stage as Dylan supplemented breastfeeding with formula.

Dylan Dreyer Hot Photos, Body Measurements

Dylan Dreyer is no doubt a beautiful woman. Even after childbirth, she still looks amazing in a dress.

Height: 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)

Body Measurements: 36-25-37 inches (91-64-94 cm)

Here Are Some of her Hot Photos…

