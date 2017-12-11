American actor Drew Van Acker is best known for his television shows, most notably ABC’s Pretty Little Liars where he played the role of Jason DiLaurentis, the flirtatious older brother Alison DiLaurentis. Read on for more facts about Van Acker.

Drew Van Acker Age/Bio

Acker was born on April 2, 1986, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Medford, New Jersey. Van attended Shawnee High School. Acting seems to run in Aker’s family as just like him, two of his siblings began acting in high school. In addition to acting, Acker showed his athletic side by playing on the varsity lacrosse and soccer teams.

Acker’s soccer skills were good enough to earn him a soccer scholarship to Maryland’s Towson University. At Townson, Acker honed his acting skills by taking up theater courses. Though he had aspired to become an astronaut since as a kid, destiny had other plans for Acker whom after college relocated to New York to actively pursue an acting career. Subsequently, he moved to Los Angeles.

Read Also: Keith Powers Age, Dating, Wiki, Bio, Girlfriend, Height, Body Measurements

Acker’s professional acting career began in 2009 when he had a small part in TV shows; Castle and Greek and also became a main cast in the web series The Lake. The following year, Acker landed the main role of Ian Archer in Town Rep where he played 13 episodes.

Drew got his big break with ABC’s Pretty Little Liars where he played the recurring role of Jason DiLaurentis for a total of 35 episodes. In 2012 he made his film debut in the Direct-to-video film Fortress. Acker’s other film credits include; Camouflage (2014), Love Thy Keeper and Spy Intervention. From 2013 to 2015, Van played the role of Remi Delatour on Devious Maids. He played the role of Detective Tommy Campbell on CBS’s police drama Training Day which premiered in 2017.





Drew Van Acker Modelling Career

There are several modeling shots of Acker scattered all over the internet, mostly ones of him modeling for male briefs. However, it is unclear when Acker’s modeling career begun. It appears to be something he does on the side as his biggest money maker remains his acting career.

Drew Van Acker Wife, Girlfriend, Gay, Dating

Van Acker’s character on Pretty Little Lairs romanced many women from Aria Montgomery to CeCe Drake and Ashley Marin. However, in real life, Acker seems to be less of a playboy. To answer the question about his sexuality, Drew Van Acker is NOT GAY!

He has been linked to two women; actresses Troian Bellisario and Markie Adams. His relationship with the former was never confirmed. Also, Bellisario in 2016 tied the knot to Patrick J Adams, Suit fans know him better as Mike Ross.

On the other hand, Acker’s relationship with Markie Adams is SO REAL. The duo was linked with each other in 2014 when they began posting several photos of themselves on social media, especially Instagram which per BuzzFeed is Van’s favorite social media platform.

A post shared by Drew Van Acker (@drewvanacker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Since then, the pair has remained strong, we can tell from the cute photos of themselves they won’t stop posting for the viewing pleasure of fans.

👈🏼 @markielynnxo A post shared by Drew Van Acker (@drewvanacker) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Markie Adams is yet to get her Hollywood breakthrough. However, while she’s at it, she has featured in lesser-known films like In The Dark (2013), Wingman Inc. (2015), The Morning After (2015) and Dutch Hollow. Like his bae Van, Markie has a thing for astrology.

Sweet home Indiana 🌽 🌾 A post shared by Markie Adams (@markielynnxo) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

Creepin’ it real. 👹 A post shared by Markie Adams (@markielynnxo) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Judging from the photos, these two do know how to have fun and fans can’t help but wish that their long-term relationship remain that way. Only time will tell if Adams would be the one Van would choose to wife. Fingers crossed…

Read Also: Karlie Kloss Boyfriend, Sisters And Family

Drew Van Acker Fun Facts

His typical order at the bar is Whiskey or Beer.

He prefers Rihanna to Beyonce.

“Ridiculous” and “Dude” are among is overused words.

A lover of astrology, he has the wallpaper of the milky way galaxy on his computer.

He is a huge fan of the comedy sitcom Modern Family and he can’t stop himself from laughing everytime he watches Saving Silverman.

Height: 6 feet (1.83 m)