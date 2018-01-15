Advertisement

Celebrity status in contemporary times is no longer limited to musicians, actors and other professional entertainers in the industry. More and more entertainers are being conferred with celebrity status for doing for us things we would ordinarily do on our own. Video game players are repeatedly coming to prominence and one of such person who has come to global prominence is Dr Disrespect or Doc Disrespect.

Video games ever since their introduction have been a form of entertainment most modern humans have invested some time or more time to learn how to play and actually play them. some equally get entertained just by watching others play, while so many others enjoy video games both ways: playing themselves and watching others play. The former category of game followers are most grateful to the likes of Dr Disrespect who is a professional celebrity game player.

Here is the story of Dr Disrespect, his wiki, bio, family, girlfriend, wife height and some interesting facts about him which you didn’t know.

Wiki/Bio of Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect who is famous for his gaming YouTube videos and Twitch.tv streams was born on March 10, 1982, and named Guy Beham. Details of who his parents are and whether or not he has siblings are not publicly available as we know him more for video games than how rich or otherwise his background was.

Beham is a 2005 graduate of California State Polytechnic University. After graduating from college, he started working for Sledgehammer Games as a Community Manager. Sledgehammer is a leading and reputable game developer in America with large acceptance and loyalty to game enthusiasts in America and beyond.

He proved himself worthy of the position of community manager and was soon promoted to a Level Design Position in the company studios in 2012. Being poised to always deliver value wherever he is, Beham was able to accomplish a lot of things as till today, his records still speak for him. He helped design global selling games like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare which had in it Solar Horizon, Recovery, Slideshow, Quarantine, Site 244 and Instinct.





Having recorded such huge success in a period spanning 3 years, he disclosed his intention to retire from the gaming company in September 2015. This, according to him, was to afford him the opportunity which he never had to pursue other life interests. When he quit Sledgehammer Games, he went back to his former job as a professional game player and gave more fame and popularity to the other side of him known as Dr Disrepect. He started streaming his gaming videos on YouTube and Twitch.tv which saw him amass over 550, 000 followers on Twitch alone with more than 670, 000 subscribers on YouTube. He has been successful doing what he currently does and there seems to be no stopping him anytime soon.

Dr Disrespect’s Wife, Girlfriend, Family

Dr Disrespect has been very defensive when it comes to keeping his family out of public discussion. If not for his several Twitter posts where he had mentioned his wife, family and daughter, one would pass him as an unmarried celebrity because not much is known about his better half.

However, he was considerate enough to satiate the second question about whether he had an offspring or not. In 2016, he wished a certain @StephenCurry30 on Twitter a happy new year with photos of his infant daughter. Thus he willingly revealed that he had a baby girl with his wife.

Dr Disrespect once disclosed in an emotional video he posted on YouTube on December 14, 2017, that he cheated on his wife and would be taking some time off (streaming games) to focus more on his family which mattered more to him.

Well, his wife hasn’t divorced him afterwards, probably she is more supportive than critics of Beham’s infidelity would have expected her to be. The two are still together and hopefully have gotten over the smear the video brought to their family.

Dr Disrespect’s Height and Other Facts

The gaming pro stands tall at a height of “6’4” and weighs 69 kg. He is an imposing figure and stands out wherever he goes.

