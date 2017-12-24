Dove Cameron is an American actress and singer who started acting in local community productions at age eight. She is best known for playing a dual role as both title characters in the Disney Channel teen sitcom Liv and Maddie as well as playing Mal, daughter of Maleficent in Descendants.

Dove Cameron’s Bio

Born Chloe Celeste Hosterman in Seattle Washington, Cameron grew up in Bainbridge Island, Washington. Growing up with her parents helped her interest in acting become a reality as they encouraged her to pursue a career as an actress.

Cameron’s French background gave her the opportunity to speak the language fluently, having spent many years of her life growing up in France.

She attended Sakai Intermediate School and at the age of 8, Cameron began acting in community theatre at Bainbridge Performing Arts. She also groomed herself as a singer from a very young age and when she was 14, her family moved to Los Angeles, California, where she sang in Burbank High School’s National Championship Show Choir.

There’s no doubt that Cameron was a beauty while growing up, regardless, this didn’t stop her from falling prey to bullies in school. According to the actress, she was bullied through her entire school experience, starting in fifth grade, through the end of high school.





Notwithstanding, she didn’t allow the pressure at school and the need to fit in steer her from her dreams. She maintained her focus on her dreams of becoming successful in the entertainment industry.

In 2007, Cameron took up the role of a young Cosette in the Bainbridge Performings Arts (BPA) stage production of Les Miserables. The next year, she also played the lead role of Mary in The Secret Garden, again with BPA.

Cameron was cast in a new Disney Channel Original Series entitled Bits and Pieces as Alanna in 2012. After filming in the series, it was retooled into Liv and Maddie, a change which saw Cameron starring in the dual lead role of Liv and Maddie Rooney. The preview of the series debuted on July 19, 2013, while the show premiered on September 15, 2013.

The pilot episode of the hit series garnered 5.8 million viewers, making history as the most-watched in total viewers in 2.5 years since the series Shake It Up!

Disney Channel renewed Liv and Maddie for a 13-episode second season slated to premiere in Fall 2014. The show was later expanded to 24 episodes. On December 22, 2015, Liv and Maddie was officially renewed for a fourth season, making it the 9th live-action Disney Channel show in history to achieve this.

Cameron also starred in the television film Descendants which premiered on July 31, 2015. The film was viewed by 6.6 million people and pushed Cameron’s two first Billboard Hot 100 songs, Rotten to the Core at No. 38 and a solo song, If Only, at No. 94. Other songs from the film featuring Cameron such as Set It Off and Evil Like Me charted at No. 6 and 12 respectively on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

She reprised her role as Mal in Descendants 2, which premiered on July 21, 2017, on Disney Channel.

In 2015, Cameron and Ryan McCartan formed a band called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. On October 2 the same year, the duo released their first single, Written in the Stars. This was followed by the band’s second single, Glowing in the Dark, which was released on January 29, 2016.

In April 2016, Cameron got engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star, Ryan McCartan. Though they looked adorable together, the couple called the wedding off in October of the same year.

Later in the same year, she started dating actor Thomas Doherty.

Dove Cameron And Her Real Family

Cameron is the daughter of Philip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace, whose marriage later hit the rocks. She has an older sister, Claire Hosterman.

Cameron’s father Philip died when she was 15. However, he played an important role in encouraging her to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry.

Dove Cameron’s Twin/Sister

Best known for her role in the Disney Channel teen sitcom Liv and Maddie, Dove Cameron plays both Liv and Maddie, the mismatched twin teen sisters who are readjusting to living together under one roof.

“To make one girl look like two girls it actually takes three girls,” Cameron says. “And wigs are completely necessary to create the visual difference between me as Liv and me as Maddie,” plus wardrobe and other tweaks.

Apparently, a few visual tricks and a couple of look-alike extras is all that the show needs to make it look like Cameron has a real twin.

Dove Cameron’s Best Friend

Fans thought she was marrying her best friend (and body double on Liv and Maddie), Emmy Buckner while Cameron was with Ryan.

The misconception started when Cameron posted a photo of herself kissing Emmy on the cheek while Emmy was holding a ring in front of her face. She captioned the pic, “She said yes!”

While it was meant to be a joke, the post made set the comments section ablaze with some fans believing she was serious about being engaged. Notwithstanding she refuted the claims, making it clear that she’s still with Ryan.