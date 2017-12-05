Dominique Tipper is a British actress that has been around for quite some time, wowing movie lovers with her incredible acting skills. She is best known for her role as the commanding Belter engineer Naomi Nagata in Syfy science fiction series The Expanse which premiered in 2015 and is still going strong as of this writing. Tipper’s widespread exposure, thanks to the success of the film, has garnered her a substantial number of fans who have a level of curiosity to know more than what they see on screen. In addition to being an actress, Tipper is also a singer-songwriter as well as a dancer. Follow us as we attempt to unravel some facts about Tipper.

Dominique Tipper Bio/Age

Tipper was born as Dominique Jade Tipper on June 24, however, there has been some confusion about her exact birth year, while some sources say 1987, others report 1988.

IF YOU KNOW ME, YOU WILL KNOW I LOOOOVVVEEEE MY BIRTHDAY. Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeeee. Make as much virtual fuss as you wish, its very welcome here 😁😁😁 A post shared by Dominique Tipper (@misstipper) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Tipper who is of Dominican descent was born in Limehouse, East London. She developed a passion for acting at a very early age when she trained at the O’Farrell Stage and Theatre School. Drawing from her training, Tipper was able to perform at the Hackney Empire, a theater situated at Mare Street, in the London Borough of Hackney.

Dominique began surfacing in the mainstream in 2008 when she landed a small role in Noel Clarke’s British drama Adulthood. However, it wasn’t until 2012 that Tipper’s career really began to gain momentum. In 2012, she had a role in the film Fast Girls. Also that same year, her dancing skills saw her perform in commercials with musical groups and other artists.

In 2014, Tipper appeared in the films Vampire Academy and Montanna. She made her small screen debut in an episode (“The Perfect Murder”) of Death in Paradise. Her other 2015 gig was MindGamers.





Though she had had more film roles than TV roles, Tipper landed the main role of Naomi Nagata in the TV series The Expanse. The role ultimately became her breakout role, exposing her to widespread recognition. Her subsequent film roles include The Girl with All the Gifts (2016), and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

Also a singer, Tipper is slowly building a musical career. She has released a promotional single entitled Superstar. She documents the progress of her show business career on her official website.

Dominique Tipper Boyfriend, Married, Family

When it comes to who she is romancing, for Tipper, mum’s the word. The actress maintains an uber-secretive life and never posts about her romantic life, thus making it difficult to tell her relationship status per time. Fans get to know about the relationship status of their favorite superstars vis social media, but sadly, Tipper mostly posts about work on social media. A trip to her social reveals that almost all her posts are geared towards promoting The Expanse, the series that brought her fame.

However, while it may be a secret who Tipper might be dating and whether or not she is in a relationship, a post she made on IG reveals that Tipper would never settle.

As relevant this year as it was last year! HAPPY EASTER 🐣 A post shared by Dominique Tipper (@misstipper) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Tipper might be tight-lipped about her romantic life, but she’s more open to talking about her family. From the photos she’s posted about her family, Tipper’s both parents are white. While this could mean that she was adopted, the fact that her immediate brother is also black forces us to think that maybe, her mom was previously involved with a black man (remember she is of Dominican descent?) before getting married to the white guy seen is almost all of the family pictures she’s posted.

‪Happy Fathers Day to my Mum and all the other mum’s who filled both parents shoes and my grandparent’s for the support 🙂 ❤️‬ (any excuse to post an old piccy 🙂 A post shared by Dominique Tipper (@misstipper) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:53am PDT



She has two brothers.

Dominique Tipper Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Breast-Waist-Hips: 34-25-35 inches

Weight: Unknown