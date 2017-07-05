She is a TV reporter with a difference and there is no doubt about that. There are so many feats that this lady has achieved and it is in that vein that we are about to check out the topic Dominique Sachse’s wiki, bio, salary, wedding, husband, and family. This will definitely prove to be an educative and entertaining topic, so sit tight as we get started on the topic of Dominique Sachse’s wiki.

Dominique Sachse’s Wiki/Bio/Salary

Dominique Sachse’s wiki would be quite incomplete if we did not begin by saying that she was born on 11th June 1968 in London, England. Dominique’s father is from Germany and her mother is from Ukraine, but they hold all hold American citizenship. She got her high school degree from Memorial High School in 1980 and her university degree from the University of Huston, where she majored in communications.

Soon after she was done with university, in 1990, she got a job at the Metro Traffic Control, after working there for 8 months she moved on to work at KHMX Mix 96.5 as a disc jockey, after working there for two years and five months, she was hired by KPRC TV CH2 as a news anchor in June 1994.

These days, she is the founder and owner of Health Fitness Revolution and the maker of the show ReSync Method, Samir Becic. She has achieved quite a lot of feats and has even received an Emmy award two times as the best journalist reporter. In addition to that, she has an estimated net worth is more than 5.4 million dollars.

She gets a bulk of her income from her profession including a radio station, her programs on YouTube channel and she also donates a sizable amount of her income to African women health care and pays pregnancy pins for expectant mothers. She also supports March of Dime. That is all we have on the topic of Dominique Sachse’s wiki if any more information comes up, we will be sure to relay it.

Dominique Sachse’s Wedding/Husband/Family

This attractive lady is currently off the market as she is currently married. She got married to a man named Nick Florescu on 22nd May 2012. The wedding was quite exquisite and it took place in Memorial home of Becca Cason and John Thrash in Texas where she wore Ines DiSanto Alenco lace fit to flare gown.

Her husband wore a custom white dinner jacket and black tuxedo slacks. Prior to all that, the couple was attracted to each other at the first sight, they met for the first time in a Kickoff Party for Houston Community College on 11th January 2012 and it is amazing that they got married so soon due to the fact that they had both been married before.

Sachse has a son from her previous marriage and Nick has five children Elle 20, Alex 19, Bella 11, Nicky 10 and Ava 6. The couple is yet to have any children of their own, but we are sure looking forward to that. Any additional information about her personal life can be gleaned from her social media pages.