British Actress, Dominique Provost-Chalkley was born on 24 March, 24, 1990.

The half French Canadian is popular for her Waverly Earp role in the ongoing TV series Wynonna Earp.

Dominique who hails from Bristol, South West England is rising with a fast pace in her acting career.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley Wiki

Like most entertainment talents, Dominique started out dancing, singing and performing at a pretty young age.

At 16, the actress had enrolled into Laina Theatre Arts to train. At the end of the 3-years training, she performed as Baby Houseman in a West End’s hit musical Dirty Dancing.

Being a thespian who understands the beauty and crafts of the art, Dominique takes her acting training very seriously.

In the course of training, she had the opportunity of working on ITV’s series “Britannia High” in 2008. This would be her first media appearance.

From 11 Dec 2012 to 29 June 2013, Dominique played Holly in Viva Forever– a jukebox musical inspired by the defunct singing group, Spice Girls.

Still in 2012, Dominique Provost-Chalkley starred in an E4 comedy series The Midnight Beast. She played the role of Isobel in the show.

In 2013, Dominique made her feature film debut in Paul Hyett’s The Seasoning House.

Later on, in 2015, she featured in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

So far she has featured in 5 movies and 6 TV shows.

Not much is known about her upbringing and her family. All that has popularized the rising star is her smooth adaptation of the Waverly Earp role.

Coming from the UK, the talented lady has literally done a good job in managing her accent and interpreting almost perfectly for a typical American-Canadian audience.

Dominique initially auditioned for the lead role, Wynonna but was chosen for the Waverly role, a sister to the lead character.

“So I thought at the beginning that I had so much work to do to get closer to Waverly as a character… So when I got to Canada and started spending a bit of time with Melanie Scrofano, she suggested that perhaps I just start speaking as Waverly and seeing what happens.”

The sci-fi horror series was produced by Emily Andras. It was developed from the comic book series by Beau Smith.

Wynonna Earp airs Mondays on CHCH in Canada and Fridays on Syfy in the U.S.

Unlike her role in the series, Dominique Provost-Chalkley is actually straight. She has reportedly been in a relationship with Max Milner since 2013 until present.

Max Milner is a British singer and songwriter who made an appearance in the The Voice UK at the age of twenty-one. The singer plays guitar and the piano pretty well.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley Height

Height in Meter: 1.63 m

Height in feet: She is 5 foot 4

Dominique Provost-Chalkley Body Measurements

Body Measurements: 33-25-34 inch

Bra Size: 32D

Weight in kg: Her weight is 52 kg

Weight in Pounds: 114 lbs

Shoe Size : 8 (U.S)

Dominique Provost-Chalkley Net Worth

With a current net worth of $500, 000 and a blooming popularity in the acting world, Dominique is sure to be worth much more in no distant time.

Already she has 778 000 followers on Instagram. The star is also vibrant in her Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, Dominique Provost-Chalkley loves shopping for fashion-wears, makeup items, and gadgets. Outside that she also invests and spends her money in charitable causes and donations.