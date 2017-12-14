Dolly Parton is one woman that has somehow remained a mystery to many of us. She may not be Enya or even mysterious in that way, but then she is still something that although is greatly appreciated, is not fully understood.

The woman has returned very successful in almost everything she does. In 2016, she got to celebrate the golden anniversary of her union with her husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton Married, Divorce

With a union that seems to be working almost perfectly and is the envy of many, Dolly’s marriage is one that has a lot of stories surrounding it.

Dolly and her husband, Carl, met in 1964, and in 1966, the two decided to tie the knot. Since then, they have remained together even as they do not have any child between them.

As obvious as it is, celebrity marriages are hardly devoid of divorce and stories of same. Nevertheless, that is something that is hardly heard of in the union between the country legend and her husband.

Even as the two recently made their bond stronger by renewing their wedding vows, it was of late that stories began emerging that Dolly Parton and her husband are now separated and they may be on their way to getting a divorce. As it all turned out, the news is fake and it was published by a site that was more into satire.

Because of the number of years they have spent as a couple, one may get to believe that the relationship between Dolly Parton and her husband has been the most perfect. Far from it, it has only been one of understanding and agreement. The two decided that they would have an open relationship in their marriage as the musician has always maintained that she is someone who is very open about sex.

Still, the Grammy-winning singer almost committed suicide once but for her dog as a result of a heartbreak, she suffered from a lover in her open relationship. She revealed that she had already taken a gun from a nightstand drawer when her dog, Popeye, ran upstairs.

“The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality I suddenly froze. I put the gun down. Then I prayed. I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God,” she said.

Even as both she and her husband are allowed to sleep with different partners, the singer didn’t make it a secret that should he leave her, she may not be able to survive the heartbreak.

Dolly Parton Body Measurement

Although she returns as a very beautiful woman, Parton has also been said to have had different plastic surgeries in the past.

Height wise, the beauty measures 152 Centimetres (5 inches). One thing that is very true about the most recognized female country singer of all time is that she still remains beautiful even as she has gone over 70, she still has a very good hourglass shape.

People continue to argue whether Dolly Parton’s breasts are natural or not. The breasts which have been insured for $600,000 are 40DD and from most indications, the woman has had breast implants.

With a very slim body, she is still quite appealing for many her age have been said to weigh 115 lbs (52 kg). With a hip size of 38, she wears size 7 shoes.

Parton’s body measurement, in general, is given as 40DD-21-35 in. She has blond hair, green eyes, and meets up to almost everything that a lot of people would consider as extremely beautiful.

Dolly Parton’s House and Wealth

Growing up with 11 other siblings to a father who was a construction worker and a mother who was a housewife, Dolly grew up in a very poor home. This is mostly as the father singlehandedly had more than 12 mouths to feed.

Many years down the line, the story of Parton and her family has changed forever after the woman has now returned with a net worth that goes close to half a billion dollars. According to Forbes, she has made more than $35 million in 2017.

She has houses in different places including in Los Angeles and Tennessee where she has two. The houses were bought for the purpose of investment. She also had a house in Nashville which she had put up for sale. The two-story Craftsman-style bungalow where the singer and her husband spent close to 10 years was put in the market for $1.2 million.