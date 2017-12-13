Dolly Parton is a well-known American multi-instrumentalist, record producer and actress who has touched the world with most of her mind-blowing songs like the famous “Coat of Many Colors”

The beloved cultural icon whose powerful voice and personality have won the hearts of country and pop music fans for decades has also achieved success as a businesswoman and has not also failed to use her wealth to impact lives.

Dolly Parton’s Biography/Wiki

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, to a family of 12 children of Robert Lee Parton, a tobacco farmer, and Avie Lee Parton (née Owens), Dolly grew up on a run-down farm in Locust Ridge, Tennessee. At the early age of 12, Dolly was already appearing on Knoxville TV and at the same time, recording on a small label and appearing at the Grand Ole Opry. However, her first exposure to music came from family members, including her mother, who sang and played the guitar.

At an early age, she also learned about music while performing in church and received her first guitar from a relative which helped her begin penning down her own tunes. Her early songs: “Coat of Many Colors” ( released in October 1971) and “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad) speaks much about the level of poverty in her family and how they struggled through life.

After graduating from high school in Sevier County, Tennessee, in 1964, she moved to Nashville to begin her career as a country singer. There, she signed with Combine Publishing where she wrote several charting including two top-10 hits: Bill Phillips’s 1966 record “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” and Skeeter Davis’s 1967 hit “Fuel to the Flame”.





Around this time also, Dolly partnered with Porter Wagoner on The Porter Wagoner Show where she was offered a regular spot on the weekly television program. she stayed with the show for seven years. From there, she created a spot for herself in the music world.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Dolly Parton has released 41 top-10 country albums and has had 25 number one singles. Some of her top-20 singles included “The Right Combination” and “Burning the Midnight Oil” (both duets with Wagoner, 1971); “Lost Forever in Your Kiss,” (with Wagoner) “Touch Your Woman,” (1972) “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” and “Travelin’ Man” (1973).

In addition to her earnings as a singer, successful films that fetched her huge money include “9 to 5” – $103.3 million, “Steel Magnolias” – $83.8 million, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” – $69.7 million, “Rhinestone” – $21.4 million, and “Straight Talk” – $21.2 million.

Today, the 71-year-old singer has over 6 decades of success in not only as a musician but also as an actress in film and television. However, she made much of her wealth from her singing career. Dolly now has a net worth of $500 million according to Forbes — making her one of the richest female singers ever.

She has also received several honours and awards for her music and is also quite active in many charitable organizations but as a philanthropist, like many other superstars of her kind, Dolly has continued to give back to her society. In 1995, she founded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails preschool children books each month. To-date, the program has donated more than 80,000 books to children in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. She also launched the My People Fund, which will donate $1,000 per month for six months to those whose homes were destroyed by fire.

In 1966, Dolly married Carl Dean, who runs an asphalt road-surface-paving business in Nashville. They both celebrated their 50 years of marriage in 2016. Parton and Dean have helped raise several of Parton’s younger siblings even though they have no children of their own. Parton’s brother Randy and sister Cassie, alongside her nieces, star in the regular Dollywood show “My People.” Her sisters Stella Parton and Freida Parton, as well as Rachel Dennison, also have singing careers.

Dolly Parton’s Body Shape Tattoos & Plastic Surgery

The five feet tall, sunglass body-shaped singer weighs 48 kg matching a waist size of 64 cm and a hip of about 97 cm in size. However, one interesting fact about Dolly’s body is that she has beautiful, though secret tattoos covering from her breast down to her arms. That’s majorly why she’s never on sleeveless.

Dolly confirmed this during an interview with “Today‘s Savannah Guthrie” saying: “I do have a few little tattoos, but they were mostly done to cover scars because I’m so fair,”. Apparently, the tattoos were meant to cover up the scars from her different breast augmentation surgeries. Though she could not say much about it, Parton said that her all pastels tattoos are mostly for her husband.

In 2012 at the premiere of the film “Joyful Noise”, a flower tattoo was spotted on the red carpet in between her enormous cleavage. The beautifully inked butterfly is similar to the one spotted on one of her arms in 2006 at the 25th-anniversary party for 9 to 5. Parton has always denied this, saying the butterfly pictures were photoshopped. Dolly coyly implied, “I might. But I’m not going to show ’em ’til they catch me at it.”

Again, yes, Dolly had some facial plastic surgeries done, there’s no denying it. Her dramatic cheekbones, the glittering eyes and hair couldn’t remain the same as it were in her younger age considering her age. The star had at a time admitted to having numerous plastic surgery procedures including breast implants, a brow lift, a facelift, eyelid surgery, chin augmentation, and rhinoplasty (a nose job) as well. Despite her physical changes, Dolly remains naturally beautiful at heart as she continues to touch lives with her music and philanthropy.