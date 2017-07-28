Donald Joseph best known as DJ Qualls is an accomplished American actor, producer, and fashion model who has made appearances in several TV shows like The Big Bang Theory, Castle, Scrubs, CSI, Breaking Bad, Supernatural, Lost and many more.

DJ Qualls was born in a small city in Tennessee, USA, 10th June, 1978 to Debbie and Connie Qualls.

He grew up in the small city of Manchester and after studying at King’s College, University of London, he returned to Tennessee where he began acting in a local theatre.

During that time, he was discovered by photographers David La Chappelle and Steve Klein, which led to modeling work for Prada, as well as other advertising campaigns.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Qualls has also made appearances in other movies – Road Trip (2000), Cherry Falls (2000), in which he co-stars with Jay Mohr, Brittany Murphy, and Gabriel Mann. His earlier credits include the miniseries Mama Flora’s Family (1998), based on the book by Alex Haley, and Against The Wall.

He has also made appearances in music videos by popular artists like Beyonce and Simple Plan

DJ Qualls is a proud cancer survivor and an advocate for cancer research and awareness.

DJ Qualls Wife

DJ Qualls has never been married.

He is one of those celebrities who has kept his personal life low-key, and moments of his love life remains safely hidden with him.

In the previous years, there have been numerous speculations regarding his sexuality, with rumors that he was frequenting gay clubs.

There have also been several occasions where he has been said to have a boyfriend.

DJ had reportedly claimed his future girlfriend or wife would be of his same profession and background.

He is said to believe that marriage is one kind of obstacle that will delay the success of his career, so, he says that he will make a thought of marriage only after achieving his desired professional goals.

DJ Qualls Girlfriend

In 2006, DJ started dated actress Nikki Reed, things didn’t quite work out for them as they broke up in 2007.

Nikki Reed has since then moved on with her life. she is currently married to Ian Somerhalder after splitting with Paul McDonald in 2015 and the couple is expecting their first baby.

And for DJ Qualls, the rumor about his being gay has actually deepened after his break up with Nikki as he had not had a girlfriend since then.

So DJ is officially still single. This is probably good news for all his female fans.

DJ Qualls Sister

Ever thought Actress and comedian Lauren Lapkus was DJ Qualls’ sister? Well, you are not alone as many have thought so too.

The two were mistaken for siblings for a long time until a poll was conducted regarding the same and it was discovered they were no siblings but just look-alikes.

Lauren speaking with Conan O’Brien on his talk show in 2016 said:

“People think I’m DJ. I mean, they don’t think I’m him but they write to me everyday and tell me that we’re siblings or something. I mean, he’s great. I just like to be myself.”

DJ sure do have a sister in real life which he tweeted about on August 22, 2014. He had shared a childhood picture on twitter on the said date, which he credited to his sister (He did not mention her name though).

Me and the original Bozo the Clown, courtesy of my sister. Looks like a serial killer's first memory. #tbt pic.twitter.com/sw8BoEt16N — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) August 22, 2014

DJ Qualls Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Qualls is lean, slender measuring 185 cm – that is about 6ft 1 inches.

DJ Qualls weights is about 140 lbs (64 kg). He said Chemo has highly affected his body built.

DJ who considers himself one of the top 5 skinny actors in the world, in 2012 twitted about gaining weight after quitting smoking.

“I knew I gained some weight since I quit smoking. Got on a scale today… Ive gained 22lbs in 50 days! In a yr, I’ll be on Biggest Loser.”

I knew I gained some weight since I quit smoking. Got on a scale today… Ive gained 22lbs in 50 days! In a yr, I'll be on Biggest Loser — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) August 31, 2012

He has brown hair and black eyes.

Interesting DJ is an active social media user. He can be found on his verified twitter account @DJQualls having 206k followers, 137 followings and about 7,989k tweets.